Aberdeen businesses received £2m of loans in start up scheme

BUSINESS owners in Aberdeen have received over £2m of funding since the launch of the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

The scheme has so far delivered 189 loans to businesses in the Granite City.

Since 2012, businesses have received an average of £10,583 each to get started with becoming their own boss.

Additional support has also been delivered through the scheme in areas like marketing, business development and business plan writing.

The British Business Bank’s scheme has handed out nearly 200 loans in Aberdeen since it’s inception

Of the total loans offered to entrepreneurs in Aberdeen, over one-third (34%) have gone to female founders and 35% to business owners under the age of 30.

One young couple to benefit recently from the Start Up Loans programme’s support are husband and wife Glenn and Jen Bowen, who started board game rental business Rent Shuffle & Roll in 2022.

The couple launched the business after developing a love for board games during their time at university.

They recently received a £20k loan through the Start Up Loans programme and DSL Business Finance to purchase a van, enabling them to take the business on the road and showcase their subscription service at gaming events.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Delivering nearly 200 loans and providing £2m of funding to smaller businesses in Aberdeen is a huge milestone for the Start Up Loans scheme.

“This reflects our ambition to unlock opportunities for Scottish businesses outside of the central belt, and it’s been a joy to see the benefits that the funding has brought to entrepreneurs and communities in the North East.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the success of the scheme since it was launched in 2012, and it’s fantastic to hear stories from people who’ve turned their dreams into reality.”

Glenn Bowen said: “Our collection is growing constantly and we’ve almost reached 1,000 games – that’s 300 more than we had this time last year.

“We were asked to provide the whole gaming library for the UK Games Expo in June so the van was pivotal in transporting them all down to Birmingham.”

“We’re grateful to the British Business Bank and DSL for helping us find our way at the beginning, and it’s great that they’ve reached this milestone and shown their commitment to supporting early-stage businesses, like ourselves, in Aberdeen.”