A HILARIOUS photo shows a brave Aberdeen fan walking the streets of Glasgow on his stag do – whilst boasting a half-and-half Rangers and Celtic kit.

Duncan Hendrie was out and about in Glasgow last month when he stumbled across a stag party in the middle of the city.

The 25-year-old couldn’t believe his eyes after he noticed one of the group sporting a footballing fashion nightmare.

Old Firm combo worn on stag do. Credits: Duncan Hendrie.

Revealing he was in fact an Aberdeen fan, the bold groom-to-be was clad in a top boasting the green hoops of Celtic and the blue of Rangers in an unholy mix.

The two Glasgow sides – known as the Old Firm – form one of football’s most bitter rivalries, owed in part to their close proximity to each other, but also due to their political and religious differences.

The two teams have played 436 official derbies against one another, with Rangers currently boasting the most wins (169) but Celtic enjoying the biggest scoreline with a 7-1 victory in 1957.

As such, any punter brave – or daft – enough to sit on the fence and ‘support’ both teams is likely to be subject to a barrage of abuse from both sets of supporters.

An image taken by Duncan as he parted ways after his brief interaction with the stag shows the groom-to-be in blue Rangers shorts, white and green Celtic socks and the cringe-inducing half-and-half shirt.

The man hilariously appears to be nervously clutching his arms to his body, perhaps in an attempt to try and cover the top he has on from the curious eyes of locals.

Watford fan Duncan shared the image to social media later that day with the caption: “To the Aberdeen supporter on his stag in Glasgow – good luck.”

The post has since received over 400 likes and dozens of comments from bewildered footie fans.

One user wrote: “Typical Aberdeen fan if you ask me.”

Another commented: “Must be St Midden fan…lying down to both sides of the Old Firm.”

A third joked: “Who in their right mind goes to Glasgow for a stag do.”

Another replied: “He’s brave walking through beautiful Glasgow with it.”

A fifth said: “That’s f***ed up.”

Another quipped: “It’s bad enough having to wear either one, but both together.”

Speaking today Duncan said: “I was walking to Queen Street station after a couple pints and saw him.

“I spoke to them briefly and asked which side he actually supported and they said they were from Aberdeen.

“Loads of people were taking photos and a couple boys that looked about 10-years-old were hurling abuse at him.

“The boy was pretty much a celebrity – I just thought that he was mental for even considering doing it!”

Next season will likely see the two Scots giants locked in another title push, with Rangers looking to steal the title back off their rivals after Celtic’s treble-winning campaign last season.

Despite last season’s success, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou left for Spurs whilst star winger Jota made a shock move to Saudi Arbabian side Al-Ittihad, where he will reportedly earn over £10m per season.

Former manager Brendan Rodgers has controversially returned to Celtic Park to replace Postecoglou, whilst Michael Beale will look to capitalise on his first full season at Ibrox with new transfers.

The first Old Firm derby of the upcoming season will take place on September 3 at Rangers’ Ibrox stadium.