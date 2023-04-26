PROMINENT SCOTS lawyer Aamer Anwar has called out broadcaster ITV after a cringeworthy gaffe which saw him labelled as Scots Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

The broadcaster’s flagship News at Six programme had been airing a segment on Sarwar in Holyrood last night.

However, when the name tag appeared at the bottom of the screen it was claimed he was actually Aamer Anwar MSP.

Aamer Anwar being mislabeled as Scots Labour leader Anas Sarwar by ITV. Credits: Twitter/Aamer Anwar.

Anwar, 55, was quick to hit out at ITV, sarcastically panning the channel for mixing him up as one of the “three Asian men in Scotland”, having previously been mistaken for First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The anti-racism campaigner shared a screenshot of the nametag to social media last night writing: “Some days I’m the First Minister but I see this evening that I’ve taken over Scottish Labour in ITV News.

“Only problem is I appear to have lost my good looks.

“Easy mistake, after all, there are only three Asian men in Scotland but I’m not a politician.”

Social media users were left quick to comment on the fact that the broadcaster had made such a shocking error.

One said: “I’m shocked that this still happens, PS – you’d make a great politician, I’d vote for you.”

Another added: “Aamer three jobs Anwar.”

A third replied: “Oh my days, if you didn’t laugh you’d greet.”

A fourth commented: “It’s good that you can laugh at this but seriously it is appalling that this basic mistake keeps being made.”

Another fumed: “It’s actually beyond belief that this still happens.”

Anwar has worked on several high profile legal cases in Scotland including representing the family of Sheku Bayoh.

However he revealed that the case which horrified him the most was actually the Cricket Scotland racism row featuring former players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh.