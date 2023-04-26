A SHOCKING video shows a taxi driver being panned with verbal abuse by a “racist” passenger for hiking her fare up – after she allegedly kept him waiting for 15 minutes.

Raees Khan had been ferrying a female passenger to Billingham, County Durham earlier this month when the woman suddenly began to refute the taxi fare.

The 31 year-old claims that the woman had booked the taxi but had made him wait outside her house for up to 15 minutes, incrementing a fare hike for the four mile journey.

Raees from Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham claims that the woman was adamant in her refusal to pay the £7 fare plus late fee, instead opting to record him and hurl abuse over the price.

He claims that the woman then called the taxi rank operator whilst still in the taxi and was quoted £5.80 for her journey, failing to mention her lateness to the operator.

The shocking footage begins with the tail end of an allegedly racist remark as the woman can be heard saying: “–come from somewhere they treat you like –”

Raees interjects with: “Doesn’t matter where I come from. So, talk nice.”

The videos on-screen caption reads: “Bad experience today with bad customer.”

The woman screeches back at Raees: “Excuse me? Don’t say £7 to me.”

Raees can be heard arguing back: “Yeah, are you surprised? £7 is the price because I waited there for 10 to 15 minutes, because of you – you’re in the taxi”

The pair continue arguing as the woman then yells back: “That was not my fault, it was my boyfriends.”

Raees laughs in disbelief as he says: “What do you mean? It’s your boyfriend, not my boyfriend.”

The woman then aggressively tells him to “shut up”.

The clip then cuts to Raees driving in the front seat while his passenger can be seen in the seat behind him, holding her phone up to record him.

“To complain about ya. What’s your number?”

Raees stops the car at this point and says to the woman: “Pay me my fare and you can go, yeah?”

The woman refuses to listen and then repeatedly asks Raees for his taxi ID number.

However, Raees says: “I don’t need to give you my number.”

The shocked woman then demands again: “What do you mean you don’t need to give me your number? I want to know your number now.”

Raees looks at the woman: “I will charge you more if you wait more in my car because it’s already 15 minutes – fare price, pay me my fare price.”

The aggressor then screeches at him: “Give me your number when I have just talked to your person.”

Unfazed, Raees says: “Yeah, you’ll have to call them and l et them know what taxi it is.”

The woman then belligerently gives Raees a £10 note and demands she gets £5 back in change.

The woman continues to argue with driver Raees. (C) Raees Khan

She continues to hold the phone right up to Raees as he counts change in his hand.

He politely corrects her: “£5.60.”

The woman then aggressively responds: “Give me £5.40 back.”

The driver then jokes sarcastically: “£5.40? Yeah, you have to go to school first.

The shocked aggressor then questions the price again before adding: “Don’t f***ing-”

Raees interjects: “Yeah, don’t use bad language with me.”

She replies: “I will and by the way, I’ve got a camera.”

Raees curtly replies: “I don’t care. I’ve got a camera too here with me.”

The woman then attempts to act superior as she mocks: “It’s okay, then. Everyone can see what you’ve charged me in the beginning.

“£7? That’s not £7.”

Raees ignores the woman and gives her the change back, adding: “Yeah, because you messed around. There you go.

“15 minutes I wait there and you [use] bad language. Come on.”

The woman yells: “Get used to bad language.”

Raees urges her out of the car as she shrieks a final time: “Get used to it. F**k off.”

Raees can then be seen driving off in exasperation.

Raees took to social media earlier this month to air his unfortunate experience with the woman, writing: “Bad day with bad customer. She been racist with me because I am asking for my money.”

The video has since received over 19,700 likes and more than 1,400 comments from shocked users who defended Raees.

One person wrote: “You handled it well, brother, in a calm manner.”

Another said: “I would have taken her back to the start.”

A third commented: “I always give the taxi a tip. They work hard everyday.

“You handled it well. My anger issues could never.”

Another added: “Customers always think they’re not responsible for wait charges. Like you’re their mate, waiting for a favour.”

Pictured: Many were quick to support Raees. (C) TikTok

A fifth said: “Should have chucked her out of your cab at the start – preferably in the gutter where she belongs.”

Speaking to Raees today he said: “She ordered a taxi from Stockton and was going to Billingham.

“They booked a taxi and I waited there for 15 minutes when she came out, sat in the taxi and then she said to me ‘I forgot my key.’

“Then she went back, then came back, then something else. I said to her ‘Look, bring all your stuff once you close the door’.

“After three times, she sat and said ‘Okay go.’

“I started driving and she asked me after two minutes if this taxi was paid for. I said no, she said yes.

“So I said it’s cash [only] and you have to pay. She called her boyfriend and said [to him] ‘Why didn’t you pay for my taxi?’

“He said ‘I ordered, I don’t need to pay – you have to pay.’

“Then she asked me how much, I said it’s about £7 – she said she didn’t want to pay.

“At last, I charged her £5.80 -you can see on video I gave her the change and she said some bad things to me.

“She banged my car door and said bad stuff again and I just drove off.”

“She called the office after a week and spoke to them. They then called me to ask me what happened.

“I told them everything – she said so many things to me.”

Raees now claims that the woman has since apologised after spotting herself on social media.

He updated the post saying: “Hi everyone. I hope everyone is fine today.

“She called my company and said to them she wants to apologise for what she said and [wants me] to remove this video.”