A NEAR miss video shows the dramatic moment that a woman narrowly avoids having her “head squished” by a falling roof slate.

Siorsa Darby had nipped outside last week to grab something from her outhouse when she heard a crash right next to her.

Puzzled, the 31-year-old looked around to realise that a sharp roof slate had fallen from a neighbouring roof and shattered on the spot she had stood just seconds ago.

Video captured from a Ring CCTV camera shows the mum-of-three nipping out into the close between her house and her garden wall in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

The on-screen text reads: “15 seconds earlier and my head would have been squished“.

Siorsa can be seen fiddling with the door on her outhouse and leaning inside to grab something whilst all is still for a few moments.

Then, the roof slate from her neighbor’s house suddenly falls from the sky like a targeted missile and smashes in the exact spot she had been standing just seconds earlier with a loud crash.

Siorsa then timidly emerges from the outhouse to inspect the loud noise, before realising what has happened and shouting to partner Matthew inside.

The video was uploaded to TikTok last Wednesday with the caption: “We’ve now realised it was next door’s roof and it’s about ready to give way so I’m currently sat inside with my hard hat.”

The video has received more than 2,400 likes and over 120 comments from users left stunned by the near-deadly debris.

One user wrote: “I was expecting an asteroid.”

Siorsa then replied: “For a minute I thought it was.”

Another user commented: “Those roof slates are lethal especially if it’s travelling at that speed! hope they got it fixed or take them to court.”

A third added : “I was expecting the house to fall over but here we go, we scroll on.”

Another said: “Wow, life can be taken away in an instant.”

Speaking today Siorsa said: “At first I thought it was our roof it had come down from, I hadn’t even realised that it was not far off causing an accident until I later watched the Ring footage.

“It was the neighbour’s roof slates, we let him know and had a roofer ourself come have a look and he explained to our neighbour that he needed the roof doing which he is sorting as we speak.

“It made a really loud crash and we were advised not to go back outside.”