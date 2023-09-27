A TOUCHING video shows the heartwarming moment that a mother and daughter were able to share an embrace for the first time in five years.

Amy Pohl was left requiring the use of a wheelchair after a cannula insertion allegedly went wrong and left her in excruciating pain.

The 30-year-old from Rugby, Warwickshire has been embraced by family members but usually at the height of her wheelchair.

Former teacher Amy had an idea over the weekend to surprise her mum and let the pair embrace at their natural height.

Heartwarming video shows Amy as she relaxes in her harness at home, saying: “So I’m just hanging in the hoist and I’ve had an idea.

“My mum’s in the kitchen so she won’t hear this but I haven’t hugged her at her height for over five years.”

Amy then begins to put her plan into action and levers herself using the remote with the hoist.

The TikTok star then looks towards the kitchen and shouts: “Mum, can you come here a minute?”

Her mum Jo then wanders into the room and sees her daughter in the hoist as Amy says: “Ok, I just need you to push me a little.

“Now I need to get down to your height.”

Jo appears confused by the situation that is unfolding in front of her, saying: “What are you doing? I’m not going in it.”

However, Amy remains undeterred by her mum and continues to line up their positions anticipating the touching moment to come.

Pictured: The heartwarming moment. Credit to @amyepohl from TikTok.

The social media star then pushes the wires behind her, stating: “Now get these out of the way.”

Amy then leans forward in her hoist with arms outstretched as Jo realises what is going on and lets out a whimper as tears fill her eyes.

The pair then share a touching embrace as Amy smiles and her mum soaks in the long-awaited cuddle from her daughter.

Amy breaks the emotional silence, saying: “I love you.”

Jo echoes the sentiments through her tears: “I love you, you silly apeth?”

This leads Amy to look at her mum with confusion before asking: “A what? What’s an apeth?”

A giggling Jo replies: “I don’t know but it’s a thing. I don’t know what it means but my mum always said it.”

An acoustic version of November Rain by Guns N Roses plays in the background as the pair continue to embrace while Jo swings Amy around the room in the harness.

They then look at the camera and Amy says: “Did you expect that?”

However, the video takes a hilarious twist as the family dog then proceeds to get intimate with Jo’s leg.

Amy took to social media yesterday, to share the loving moment, writing: “This was such a special moment.”

The post received over 96,000 likes and hundreds of comments as many were left touched at the emotional clip.

Jo wrote in the comments: “This was so wonderful, darling. When you called me, I thought you needed me to do something for you. Love you.”

Another person commented: “Very emotional watching this but the ‘I’m not getting in it’ got me.”

A third replied: “This was such a cute moment. A core memory for you and your mum. The emotion on your mum’s face when you hugged her at her height.”

A fourth responded: “As a mum, I am literally sobbing at this. That would have meant so much to your mum.”