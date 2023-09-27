A HILARIOUS video shows the moment Scottish Busted fans were left in stitches after star James Bourne tasted Irn-Bru on stage – before awkwardly pulling a face as he swallowed the drink.

The global superstars are currently on a sold-out tour across the United Kingdom and entertained their fans at Aberdeen’s P&J Live last Tuesday.

During a break between songs bassist Matt Willis told the crowd how songwriter Bourne supposedly sunk five bottles of Irn-Bru before the show.

However despite the claims, Bourne struggles to get the drink down before pulling a face which would suggest he hasn’t enjoyed the fizzy beverage.

The hilarious exchange was captured by a superfan at the gig last week who wished to remain anonymous.

Footage shows Bourne dressed in blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a khaki gilet stood behind a microphone.

The songwriter who has penned several hits for Busted then raises a glass bottle of Irn-Bru 1901 to his lips before taking a quick swig.

The audience react positively and let out a large cheer as Bourne raises the bottle in a toast to those in attendance as the clip comes to an end.

Speaking to the anonymous fan today, they said: “It was an absolute dream come true to see Busted on-stage in Aberdeen.

“I’ve grown up with Busted and it’s amazing to finally have been able to tick them off my concert list.

Pictured: Busted’s James Bourne. (C) Deadline News.

“We were lucky enough to be right at the front, where we had the space to dance and belt out all the lyrics.

“James, Charlie and Matt were absolutely incredible showmen and really knew how to perform for their Scottish fans – and how to appeal to them with Irn-Bru.

“The whole crowd was chuckling when Matt told us that they had only just tried Irn-Bru for the first time.

“I’m not so sure that James enjoyed the drink but he took it all in good spirit and we all cheered him on.

“Another fan at the front even shouted that he was a “true Scot” for doing it.

“I’m so excited to hear what new albums they release with and can’t wait to go back with my fiancé to ask if they can ‘crash’ our wedding.”

Busted were toasting their success last week after landing their first ever UK number one album with their latest release ‘Greatest Hits 2.0’.