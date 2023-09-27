H&M & UAL to award grants to fashion & journalism students

RETAILER H&M has joined forces with Central Saint Martins (UAL) to award four grants to students.

These grants will be awarded to students partaking in the BA Fashion Design Course and the Journalism Pathway of the BA Fashion Communication course.

The award, which H&M also supported in 2021, aims to support emerging designers and journalists, encouraging the next generation of fashion leaders to further engage with sustainability and accelerate the shift to circular fashion.

Students throwing their university caps in the air. Credits: Unsplash/Vasily Koloda

The four winners, three from the BA Fashion Design course and one from the BA Fashion Communication Journalism course, will share a £16,000 grant to be used to finalise their graduate collections and projects, along with additional support including invaluable visibility and networking opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership, Henrik Nordvall, Country Manager for H&M UK & Ireland said; “H&M was founded in 1947 to democratise fashion, and over 70 years later, it is fantastic that we, as a brand, are continuing to make fashion accessible not only to the consumer, but to the incredible talent that is being harnessed in the UK.

“London is a global hub of fashion and creativity, and Central Saint Martins is one of the world’s most prestigious design schools, so we are delighted to champion up-and-coming talent to take their next steps in their fashion and design careers.”

The grants will be awarded to the most deserving students to ensure it is aligned with H&M’s own values and ongoing Inclusion & Diversity work and Central Saint Martins own policies.

Factor such as academic merit, financial need and demonstrable commitment to sustainability and sustainable practices will be taken into account to ensure that the award works toward making the fashion industry more inclusive and accessible for emerging talent.

Sarah Gresty, Course Leader, BA (Hons) Fashion at Central St Martins says: “We are very grateful to H&M for their support for the students of BA Fashion Design and the Journalism pathway of BA Fashion Communication.

“It allows the students a little more freedom to hone their sustainable and circular practices as they work towards their final projects and collections.”

The selection panel will consist of course leaders at Central Saint Martins and senior leaders in the H&M Design Team. Applications will open in October and the winners will be announced in April 2024.