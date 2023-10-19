A FORMER employee of Victoria Beckham has claimed that her paid of “killer heels” won her the job after an interview with Posh Spice herself.

Florence Bird was hired in 2019 following the interview for a position under Beckham’s then-newly launched line, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The 30-year-old revealed how she supposedly received a text confirming that she had reached the final interview stage where she would meet Posh, alongside CEO Sarah Creal.

Determined to make a lasting impression, skint Florence says she had to borrow money from her parents to get her hair done and buy a new outfit – including heels that she credits as the reason behind her success.

Video shows Florence wearing a white turtleneck jumper and addressing her camera as on-screen text reads: “How I got my job with Posh Spice”.

She begins: “I’m convinced that wearing a pair of high heels to an interview with Victoria Beckham is the reason why I got the job.

“I have been watching the Beckham series and it reminded me of this text I received many years ago, letting me know I had a final round interview with Victoria Beckham and the CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty, Sarah Creal.”

A backdrop is displayed behind Florence, revealing a text allegedly from the recruiters of the job, which reads: “Morning Flo, thanks for your message yesterday.

“To update you, the plan is to have the final stage meeting with both Sarah Creal (CEO/Co-Founder) and Victoria Beckham together […]”

Pictured: The text from alleged recruiters. (C) @florriebird from TikTok.

She continues: “I remember when I got that text, I freaked out.

“I ran to the closest Zara because I was so broke, but I wanted to make an impression and I remember calling my parents and [asking] could they transfer me money, so I could get my hair done as well, like my roots touched up.”

Florence then shares a photo of herself in a changing room, trying on new clothes as she says: “I literally have pictures of me in the Zara changing room, trying to work out what the ‘F’ to wear and trying to decide at home which pair of heels to wear for the occasion.”

She then adds: “I did end up wearing heels to that interview and when I arrived at the office, the girl who was also in running for the position was sitting in reception, because they were running a few minutes behind.

“She was wearing ballerina flats. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with ballerina flats – in fact, they’re iconic and they’re in-trend right now.”

She continues, emphasising: “I felt like, for meeting Victoria Beckham, you better put on some killer heels or at least something a little bit snazzy.

“Definitely, when I got into the room, she did a little –”

Pictured: Florence trying on clothes in Zara. (C) @florriebird from TikTok.

Florence imitates Beckham looking up and down, before continuing: “She noticed the heels. I always say to my parents that I credit wearing those heels as to why I got the role and the position.”

She concludes, smiling: “And then I worked with her for a year and a half.”

Florence took to social media last week to share the amusing story, writing: “Working with Victoria Beckham was a slay, even if I say so myself”.

The post received over 9,100 likes and dozens of comments by users who were quick to agree with Florence’s theory.

One person wrote: “I don’t even wear heels, but I’d be mortified showing up to meet Posh Spice in flats.”

Another said: “I love ballet flats, but I would die if I met VB while wearing flats.”

A third commented: “If you wear flats [while] meeting Victoria Beckham, or a.k.a Posh Victoria Adams, you know nothing about her in business mode. Keep those heels forever, girl.”

A fourth added: “Iconic queen.”

Posh Spice features heavily in Beckham – a mini docuseries released on Netflix earlier this month, focusing on her former-footballer husband David Beckham’s rise to fame.

Florence claims that Victoria Beckham in real life is “exactly like she is in the documentary”.