A BRIT has carried out an allegedly eight-month long experiment to see how long her McDonald’s meal will last without getting mouldy.

Naa Adjeley Tsofanye – known on social media as Tsofanye – claims to have bought a Big Mac meal in February as part of an experiment to see how long the fast-food wood last before it went bad.

The medical herbalist from London also claims to have purchased a McPlant burger in June but shared an update with fans last week revealing that both burgers were, incredibly, “still fresh”.

Video shows Tsofanye grimacing as she says: “My experiment, for those who want an update, is still continuing.”

On-screen text reads: “My #BigMac is eight months old and my #McPlant is three months old. No mould, no smell, no insects.”

She lifts a plate that is covered in grey dust to reveal a portion of old McDonald’s fries alongside the fast-food chain’s staple Big Mac burger.

The experimenter continues: “As you can see, this is my Big Mac. It’s got the dust because I just leave it on top of a bookshelf because I don’t touch it.”

She adds that the burger is “officially eight months old” and has bizarrely yet to grow mould.

She says: “Just looking fabulous with the lettuce and everything. I bought this on 2 February this year, 2023, and we’re now at 23 September.”

She holds up the opened burger bun as she says: “This is the Big Mac, which is eight months old.”

She then puts the plate down as she picks up the vegetarian alternative McPlant, adding: “In June, I bought myself a McPlant because we often think the plant version tastes better or is healthier.”

She turns the burger round to show the flattened burger with condiments drooping out of the bun.

Despite this, Tsofanye says: “The McPlant is just as – well, not fresh – but no mould, no smell. No insects, no nothing.

“As you can see, there’s no insects on this or anything untoward. So, this was bought in June.”

She pulls a disgusted face as she draws the plate towards her plate.

She says sarcastically: “So, it’s still looking good.”

Pictured: Tsofanye holding the eight month-old Big Mac meal. (C) @tsofanye from TikTok.

In a further update from 13 October, Tsofanye holds up the burger once again, which has remained unchanged from her video almost three weeks prior.

She adds: “Just so you know, this is today – 13 October – nothing’s changed since my video [in] September.

“The Big Mac is still looking nice, wonderful, no mould. This is not going anywhere, but I’ll update [you] again in November.”

Tsofanye took to social media last week to share the update, writing: “Unbelievable. My McDonald’s meal defies time. It’s still fresh after eight months.”

The post received over 73,100 likes and more than 2,460 comments from users who appear to have now begun questioning the ingredients used in the popular chain restaurant’s food.

One person wrote: “Even the bugs don’t want it.”

Another said: “We are eating plastic, literally.”

A third commented: “I know it’s crazy but as someone with a huge fear of food mould, this is great news to me.”

A fourth added: “Wait. I’m never eating it ever again.”

A fifth wrote: “This is honestly so scary. I don’t know why I keep eating it, but they’ll see me again.”

McDonald’s has been approached for comment.