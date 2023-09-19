A HEARTWARMING video has captured the moment a blind bride walked down the aisle to her waiting groom and guests, who sport blindfolds in order to “live a moment in her shoes”.

Lucy Edwards lost her eyesight at just 17 due to a rare genetic condition called incontinentia pigmenti, and married beau Ollie in an intimate wedding ceremony in Kew Gardens, London last month.

The 27-year-old took a unique approach to her big day though, requesting that her hubby and wedding guests experience the moment the same way that she does.

Video shows Lucy, from Birmingham, West Midlands, clad in her breathtaking white wedding dress, complete with a veil, headband and bouquet of flowers.

Lucy can be seen exiting a white taxi alongside family and bridesmaids who assist her to the ceremony where her soon-to-be husband Ollie awaits.

The group walk along together as Lucy’s guide dog, Miss Molly, similarly sporting white flowers and a small white dress, stays by her side.

Harp music plays in the background as on-screen text reads: “I’m blind and I blindfolded my sighted husband and guests when I walked down the aisle.

“This is their reaction when they lived a moment in my shoes.”

Miss Molly can be seen being walked down the aisle as Lucy follows closely behind with her dad escorting her down slowly.

She beams with happiness as she walks towards Ollie, revealing rows of standing guests who have each been given black blindfolds to wear.

In a heartwarming moment, Lucy meets Ollie at the end of the aisle, who is also wearing a blindfold, revealing each attendee experiencing the wedding as Lucy does.

Pictured: Bride Lucy Edwards. Credit to @lucyedwards from TikTok.

The pair smile at each other, embracing in a loving hug before Ollie then uses his hands to feel Lucy’s dress, which is how Lucy would have ‘seen’ her own dress.

The guests can then be spotted taking off their own masks, with many smiling in admiration as the groom keeps his on.

Ollie can be seen crying as the on-screen text reads: “Before Ollie took off his blindfold, we had a moment for him to feel my dress and understand why I chose it.”

Lucy took to social media on Monday to share the beautiful footage, writing: “So, this is the moment that I blindfolded all my guests, and I walked down the aisle on my wedding day.

“Myself and Ollie thought it would be a really good idea to blindfold him as well, as when I got to the end, and my dad passed my hand to Ollie, he was able to feel my wedding dress in the exact way that I felt it when I first had it on.

“It was such an important experience for us both, even though Ollie isn’t blind.

“We thought it was really important for him and all of my guests to experience what it’s like to for me in the most important moment of my life so far.

“It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“I am so lucky that I have a husband who accepts me for exactly who I am, my disability and everything.

Pictured: The moment Lucy and Ollie met at the end of the aisle. Credit to @lucyedwards from TikTok.

“I really believe in the philosophy that we are all just small beings and atoms in this massive planet and Stephen [Hawking] taught me that you can love and hate your disability equally and that’s a truly beautiful thing.”

The tear-jerking clip received over 298,00 likes and more than 1,200 comments from users left moved by the gesture.

One person wrote: “We’ve just been told my three-year-old is going to lose his sight and I hope he finds someone who loves him like this.

“You’re beautiful, by the way.”

Another said: “The groom falling to his knees while seeing you as a bride – the way you see – is a fairytale moment.”

A third commented: “Gosh, who’s cutting onions?”

A fourth added: “This actually took my breath away. Thank you for sharing something so heartwarming.”