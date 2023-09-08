A HEATED video shows members of the Scottish Family Party (SFP) confronting two police officers after spotting them wearing trans badges at a Scots pride event.

Taking place last month, Perthshire Pride hosted thousands at North Inch, and boasted of being Perth’s “biggest ever” pride event.

The event also saw throngs of police officers on the beat – two of whom were questioned by SFP leader Richard Lucas on their support of the event.

The video shows the two officers, sporting their hi-vis police vests, each of which have pride badges and stickers on them, already mid-debate with Lucas.

Police Scotland Officer spotted wearing trans pride badge at Perthshire Pride Festival

The former UKIP member questions the duo: “You’re telling me which side you’re on. Where’s the police on our side?”

In response, the officers argue back: “We’re smack bang in the middle. There’s no sides”.

Lucas disagrees, saying: “You’re not in the middle.”

The officers then reason: “We’ve got a badge on. It’s a bit of fun, nothing else.”

Lucas then continues: “If I had a sticker, would you put a sticker on with our point of view? It’s not a matter of bothering me, it’s a matter of the police shouldn’t be politicised. The police should be neutral.”

The police officers continue to disagree, before Lucas makes a comparison, adding: “It’s like going to police a football game with a Rangers scarf on or something.

“Is it not really obvious that there’s different points of view and you’re showing you’re on one side?”

During the clip, a woman can be heard interrupting the conversation, videoing the confrontation on her phone and stating: “I don’t think this is appropriate for a pride march.”

Whilst one of the officers turns his attention to the woman to assure her that they are handling the conversation, his colleague continues to engage with Lucas.

He explains: “We’re wearing a badge, my personal views have no point of reference in regards to it.

“If I’m being asked to wear a badge and somebody’s handed it to me, I choose to wear it, then I will wear it. It doesn’t have any bearing on anything else.”

Lucas continues to criticise the officers, stating: “You’re supposed to be a police officer, not a political campaigner.

“You’re not even beginning to answer my point. Transgenderism – that’s a controversial political issue, and you’re showing that you’re on one side.

“You’re supposed to be a police officer and you’re showing by your badge that you’re on one side of the debate – that’s just wrong.”

The Scottish Family Party uploaded the clip to social media last week with the caption: “How difficult is it to understand?

“The police should be politically neutral. Our chat with pride/trans badge-wearing police officers in Perth.”

The post has since received over 310 likes and more than 50 comments from users left divided by the debate.

One user said: “Exactly right – Police Scotland should not be seen to be taking sides by wearing a political movement’s colours.”

Another added: “What a disgrace. They are clearly politicised, and they make no attempt to keep each side apart. Police Scotland are just awful.”

A third commented: “Why is this politicisation of the police being encouraged by Police Scotland ?”

Another reasoned: “Debates have two arranged sides, you were simply there to make marginalised people uncomfortable and you should be ashamed of yourselves.

“The way people choose to live is none of your privileged business.”

A fifth replied: “He wants to wear a pride badge, fine, but not on a police uniform, it’s not difficult.”