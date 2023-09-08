EX-CELTIC striker Leigh Griffiths has revealed that he was booed from the crowd by his own cousins after scoring his first goal for the Hoops.

The former Scotland forward appeared on the 26 podcast last month where he told how he managed to spot his family members as he celebrated his strike against Hearts.

The 33-year-old notched 123 goals during his eight-year spell at Celtic Park, but recalled how his first goal for the Glasgow side wasn’t particularly welcomed by his own family.

The goal came in the second half of a 2-0 Celtic win, and Griffiths recalled: “I remember seeing my two cousins in the stand.

“My two Hearts fans, my cousins, over in the stand and it wasn’t until I slid on my knees and I stood up and I was looking, I just seen them giving me dogs abuse.”

The podcast host can’t believe his ears and asks: “Oh were they giving you it?”

Griffiths immediately doubles down with his reply, stating: “Oh, stinking dog’s abuse and I was like ‘Okay I’ve made it now’, especially when your family members are giving you dog’s abuse.”

The 22 times capped striker then recalled the rest of his celebration at Tynecastle Park adding: “That’s the best part man, then after that I’ve just done a massive loop past all the Celtic fans.

“I didn’t even thank the Celtic fans, which was stupid of me, I just did this massive loop and went to the manager.”

Leigh Griffiths told how he spotted his cousins in the stand whilst he celebrated. Credit: TikTok/26 Podcast

The Celtic manager at the time was Neil Lennon who had made no secret of his desire to land Griffiths in 2014.

The Northern Irishman saw two bids knocked back by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers before a third was accepted to bring the forward back to Scotland.

The clip was shared online last month with the caption: “Leigh giving it to his cousins in the stand.”

It received more than 8,000 likes with dozens of comments from social media users quick to offer their view on the situation.

One said: “What a left foot, chief.”

Another added: “Great player, shocking attitude, always looking to blame.”

Griffiths now plays in Australia for Mandurah City FC in the Western Australia State League Division One, where he has scored 11 times in 15 league games so far.