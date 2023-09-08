A SCOTS animal sanctuary has been left heartbroken after a beloved horse had to be put to sleep just weeks after suffering a “vile” assault by an unknown culprit.

Willows Animal Sanctuary in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire issued an appeal for information last month after their horse Cheyenne was subjected to a “disturbing” attack.

Pictured: Brave Cheyenne. (C) Willows Animal Sanctuary & Animal Assisted Therapy Unit.

The 40-year-old horse – who had only one eye and few teeth – had been a long-term resident at the sanctuary when she was discovered by staff to have blood on her tail and external injuries,

Cheyenne was subsequently checked over by a vet, who confirmed that she had suffered multiple internal injuries – which staff believe was caused by something being inserted into the elderly pony.

Despite appearing to be slowly recovering from her sickening injuries, the sanctuary has since revealed that Cheyenne’s health took a turn for the worst again, ultimately deciding to put her to sleep.

Initially recovering thanks to antibiotics, painkillers and an IV fluid, Cheyenne’s health seemingly struggled to re-stabilise – with the sanctuary believing the person behind the assault was to blame.

In a heartbreaking update posted to social media on Friday, the sanctuary wrote: “We are very sad to announce that our beautiful girl Cheyenne has been put to sleep.

“Staff are now concerned for the safety of other animals in the sanctuary and are now searching to up their security to avoid a repeat

“Despite her recent improvements, she started to deteriorate earlier in the week and our vets tried everything possible to try and re-stabilise her fragile health but sadly, it just wasn’t possible to save her.

“She went very peacefully, in the sunshine surrounded by people who cared very much for her and we are all very glad that was able to have a calm and dignified end.

Pictured: Cheyenne with her IV fluids. (C) Willows Animal Sanctuary & Animal Assisted Therapy Unit.

“Cheyenne was a very old pony and no one can live forever but we all feel very strongly that whoever committed this vile assault on her is most definitely to blame for her health deterioration.

“We are still worried for the safety of our other horses and once we know exactly what extra safety measures we are going to put into place, we will be putting a fundraiser together for this as we don’t ever want to see another one of our equines ever get hurt like this again.

“We are still awaiting quotes, but if anyone can recommend a company that might be able to help us, please PM the page.

“We are so humbled by the love and support that has been shown to Cheyenne over this very sad time and we will never be able to thank you all enough.

“She was an absolute treasure and we all feel very lucky to have known and been able to care for her for the past 20+ years.”

The post received over 3,200 likes and more than 590 comments from devastated locals who flooded to share their support for the farm.

Heather McMillan wrote: “Heartbreaking to read this. I prayed for her when I saw her posts. Beautiful old lady, loved until the very end.

The elderly pony was well-loved by both the sanctuary and local residents. (C) Willows Animal Sanctuary & Animal Assisted Therapy Unit.

“Bless you all for what you have done to give her the best life possible. Forever thankful.”

Allison Spink said: “I’m very sorry to read about the loss of Cheyenne. What happened to her was absolutely shocking and for it to be within the local area is even more shocking.

“RIP Cheyenne and condolences to all those who cared for her during her time at Willows.”

Julia Downer commented: “So sad to read this. Thanks to all you wonderful people who look after and love all these beautiful animals. She was loved very much.”

Wendy Eversfield-Davenport added: “So sad to hear this and I’m so sorry that she had to endure such a horrendous ordeal in [her] senior years.”

Police Scotland and Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit approached for comment.