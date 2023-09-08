SCOTTISH-BASED company Ideal Schools, which teaches bookkeeping, payroll and taxation via home study courses, is celebrating 40 years in business.

Founder Elias van den Akke, who established the firm in 1983, announced his retirement from his active role in the company.

The position of managing director has been taken by his long-term colleague and director Brian McVean, effective from September 1.

Mr van den Akker, known as Al, also announced that his son Scot would become chairman of the training provider.

Brian, Al and Scot celebrated the company’s 40th birthday on August 19 2023

The family business hosted an event at Voco Hotel in Glasgow to mark their 40th anniversary, attended by directors, business associates, tutors and students.

Accolades were given to Al, whose firm earlier this year was named the Large Training Provider of the Year at the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB) Luca Awards.

He said: “It has been a long journey, but over the years we have had some triumphs in not only guiding students to exam success, but also to improving their skills and job prospects.

“We have also taken on the challenge of facilitating accreditation, which is now a requirement for bookkeepers under money-laundering regulations.”

Scot talked about Al’s lifetime of achievement, from Holland to the US, including an honours degree in Economics and a return to his late wife’s home in Scotland to establish Ideal Schools, and an MBA.

He said: “When Al started out, there was no internet, no Facebook, X or Instagram, no electric cars.

“Nowadays there is so much chatter that it is hard to make an impression, but I think the interpersonal relationships between staff and students have helped immeasurably.

“Ideal Schools has always been student-centred.

“From the early days we have taken our lead from Al, who takes a genuine interest in every individual and encourages communication.

“This allows us to get to know our students and to achieve not only exam passes but also to attain our shared goals.”

Brian McVean said: “Like Scot, I started out helping in the office on weekends and in the holidays and the 40 years have gone by very quickly.

“I have always had a good working relationship with Al, who gave me an insight into what a good business should be like.

“When I was getting qualifications in management and accountancy, I did distance learning courses and that is just what they were – distant and uncommunicative.

“In contrast, Ideal Schools has always tried to ensure that students are treated properly and given the support they deserve.

“We now have a very good management system for students and our social media helps keep them engaged with each other as well as teaching them to work as a team.

“I have been very privileged to work with our amazing teachers in this fantastic community.”