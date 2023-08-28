Successfully deploy hardware and software with IT asset management software

IT asset management software closes the gap between management and IT administration in companies. The recording and administration of hardware and software assets, which is often rather unpopular with IT teams – but which is an absolute must for business reasons – can be designed with IT asset management (ITAM) in such a way that all areas of work benefit from it. The whereabouts and condition of IT assets are seamlessly documented.

The ITAM software also supports the IT department in its daily work. Hardware locations, installed software and patch levels can be determined in seconds with a smart ITAM tool, such as the inventory software from Swiss provider Timly. Entries can be made directly on site, when work equipment is handed over or maintenance work is carried out. This simplifies processes and ensures effective and sustainable use of IT assets.

Photo by Dries Augustyns on Unsplash

The IT Asset Management Wiki: Terms and explanations

IT asset management deals with the so-called lifecycle management of hardware and software in companies. The assets are monitored in an ongoing process over their entire useful life. A key aspect of this is monitoring. Relevant information is recorded without interruption.

Where possible, the processes are to be automated. Ultimately, the ITAM serves to increase efficiency by making it clear at all times where which work equipment and software licenses are in use. Costs incurred become just as transparent as over- or under-capacities in licensing.

In cloud environments, ITAM with specialized management tools is of particular importance. There, only virtual elements, such as outsourced servers or workstations, are in use. Their close monitoring is difficult with conventional means.

Software solutions make it possible to capture any objects and their properties. In this way, virtual machines or virtualized server environments can also be mapped in a meaningful way.

How modern asset management software works

The flexible recording of all conceivable assets is made possible by freely customizable categories. These can also be structured using container functions. For example, a container can be created for a hosting provider, to which servers hosted there are assigned.

All the necessary assets are stored for each server, such as the operating system and installed software. In this way, very abstract virtual constructs are easy to manage in practice.

Flexibility is increased by implementation as a cloud-based service. In contrast to the on-premises alternative, where software is installed locally, this means that no special infrastructure needs to be created. Access to the data stock of the IT asset management software is possible with almost any Internet-capable end device.

The cloud server is operated autonomously and completely independently of the company network. The servers used are located in Germany. DSGVO-compliant security is guaranteed by the provider.

The asset management tool: Important functions for more efficiency

The profiles in Timly’s IT asset management software are implemented in such a way that files in common formats can be stored in addition to the required information. These can be images documenting the current condition, but also fillable PDF forms or invoices from repairs.

Over time, a digital file is created for each managed item. The claim is that only one software is needed to manage an asset holistically.

Each recorded object has its own calendar. In the case of physical hardware, for example, inspection dates such as the E-check in accordance with DGUV V3 can be stored in it; in the case of software, license expiration dates and fixed patch days. An automated reminder function sends timely messages to responsible persons or external service providers.

QR codes can be created and attached to assets as stickers to easily call up profiles. The barcode scanner required for reading can be the camera of the mobile device used.

Timly offers a web app optimized for smartphones and tablets. This makes the stored information available in a practical format at any conceivable work location. IT administrators can make entries and additions in the IT asset management software right on the spot, for example after repairs have been carried out, on the mobile device.

In the administration, practical options for filtering information are available to those responsible. This means that questions about the status and ongoing costs of IT assets can be answered on a daily basis at any time. The digital file of the IT asset management software contains the history of all documented measures and actions for any hardware or software items.

Why open source is not an alternative for IT asset management software

Under certain conditions, money can be saved by using open source. For example, programs are available that automatically detect devices in the network. As a rule, however, such solutions only cover small subareas and do not represent an alternative to complete asset management software.

Especially in very heterogeneous networks consisting of servers, PCs, mobile devices and other network peripherals, it is hardly possible to collect all the required data in a uniform way. Either a patchwork of different programs is created – and brings with it a corresponding interface problem of different formats. Or manual rework is required.

Further problems with the use of non-commercial software are the non-guaranteed supply of updates and security patches.

Specialized IT asset management software has been designed to map heterogeneous IT infrastructures with all the necessary parameters.

Developers are in exchange with many customers from different application areas in order to keep the practicality at a consistently high level. The choice of an established provider also increases planning security for those responsible in companies.

IT asset management: German as the core language avoids misunderstandings

Being able to manage all assets with a software solution also means that every employee in one’s own company must work with the program. Data quality, as an important factor for the efficiency of a software, lives on acceptance by the user.

Here, it often turns out to be an advantage in practice if a product has been developed for the domestic market. As a rule, the functions included are better adapted to local workflows. Experience has shown that a native-language implementation of the technical terms and descriptions used avoids unnecessary misunderstandings.

<h2>Worthwhile investment: professional IT asset management software</h2>. Professional IT asset management software turns two screws that often cause problems in companies.

A smart software solution makes it possible to comprehensively map and manage complex and heterogeneous IT infrastructures digitally. It saves working time when it is clear at all times where hardware is located. Managing license expirations is no longer a challenge.

Anyone who has experienced the disclosure of security-critical bugs such as the Log4J exploit as an IT manager will appreciate the ability to determine “at the push of a button” on which end devices certain software is installed.

From a business perspective, IT asset management software provides absolute transparency. Cost centers can be easily identified and examined for savings opportunities if all hardware and software is digitally accompanied during its useful life.