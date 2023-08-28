A COMEDIAN has revealed his hilariously unethical hack to avoid the large queues of foot traffic in London’s tube stations.

Kieran Weir – better known as ‘Spuddz’ – has gained a sizeable social media following for his videos which often revolve around him posing questions to strangers on the street.

In his latest video though, the 33-year-old opted to share his way of skipping the throngs of commuters in the capital city’s busy London Bridge station.

The video shows the Celebs Go Dating star ambling along with the slow-moving punters as he stares ahead with a deadpan expression.

Deciding against waiting, Spuddz breaks into a quick walk, pushing his way through travellers with an outrageous explanation for his actions.

He repeats “Sorry, my wife is pregnant, sorry,” as he pushes his way through crowds of commuters, aimlessly throwing the sentence around to any pedestrian he pushes past.

Spuddz brazenly continues to repeat the sentence to every single person he passes, weaving a route through the crowds between businessmen, students and even children.

The immoral method seems to work almost impressively well as Spuddz barges past the majority of Londoners until he is met with some difficulty on the escalators.

He loudly announces “Sorry guys, my wife is pregnant, my wife is pregnant. Sorry, thank you,” before he gets stuck behind a tall man clad in a suit, who doesn’t appear to be responding to his pleas.

Spuddz then opts to change his approach, barking: “Quickly, just walk up the stairs my wife is pregnant. Just quickly walk up those stairs, cheers.”

“Everyone walk up the stairs quickly, wife is pregnant hurry up. Hurry up, quick, quick, quick. Wife is pregnant, hurry up.”

However, the businessman in front of him appears to have finally had enough of Spuddz, turning round to confront him, asking: “Pregnant or in labour?”

The comedian responds: “No, she’s pregnant right now – well, she’s in labour but she’s pregnant.”

Despite one man questioning him and finally holding him up on the escalator, Spuddz’s cheeky method proved to be a hugely efficient way of jumping the queue to escape the busy tube station.

Spuddz uploaded the video to social media yesterday with the caption: “An excuse to use to get out of the station first.”

The clip has since received over 90,000 likes and 450 comments from users left in stitches by the vlogger’s bold attempts to bypass Londoners.

One user joked: “Social anxiety is scared of him.”

Another commented: “I just do that without saying anything.”

A third said: “That man ‘pregnant or in labour’ is my vibe.”

Another replied: “‘She’s pregnant right now. Well, she’s in labour but she’s pregnant’ had me dead.”

A fifth laughed: “Not even in labour just pregnant.”