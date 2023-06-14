A SCOTS duo undertook a 400 mile charity cycle to raise funds for cancer support charities Maggie’s Lanarkshire and Inverness.

Martin Leonard and Roger Hall formerly worked for the Airdrie-based global drinks business, International Beverage, and set out to raise money for a cause close to home for millions.

The ambitious cyclists beat their initial £4,000 target, ultimately raising an impressive £7,840 which the company fund matched.

On Friday 12 May the pair set off from the business’s Wick-based Pulteney Distillery in the far North of Scotland, racing past five of the company’s Scottish distilleries over just four days.

The businessmen left their offices to embark on the whopping 400 mile journey

The duo braved the unpredictable Scottish weather visiting Balblair, Speyburn, Knockdhu and Balmenach distilleries, before gearing up for the final stretch to the business’ Lanarkshire HQ on Monday 15 May.

Throughout the route, Martin and Roger were cheered on by distillery teams and their families, before receiving a warm welcome and celebratory dram from their colleagues upon their return to their Airdrie offices.

This year International Beverage employees voted for Maggie’s as their charitable partner of the year.

Martin and Roger’s challenging bike ride is one of many fundraising events that the company has planned for the coming months.

Built in the grounds of Monklands Hospital, Airdrie, Maggie’s Lanarkshire relies on voluntary donations to run its high-quality programme of support.

The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.

International Beverage supports a wide-range of charities and community projects every year around their UK locations.

Their Spirit of Our Community Awards programme, offers financial support to voluntary and community groups, registered charities and not-for-profit organisations doing great work.

Roger Hall, Chief Financial Officer for International Beverage, said: “International Beverage has a longstanding commitment to supporting charities that matter to its staff and local community, our latest fundraiser is no exception.

“I had the pleasure of visiting the Maggie’s Centre in Airdrie just recently in preparation for this year’s partnership and fundraising.

“It is a remarkable place, very tranquil and calm.

“Like many others, my family has been impacted by cancer and this is what has driven me to get involved in trying to raise as much money as possible.

“For anyone who has to visit Maggie’s it’s a worrying and confusing time in their lives but the people who work and volunteer there are just amazing at putting you and your family at ease and providing practical and loving support.”

Val Smith, Centre Fundraising Manager for Maggie’s Lanarkshire, added: “We are thrilled to have been selected as International Beverage’s Charity Partner of the Year.

“Their fundraising so far through the Glasgow Kiltwalk and other activities will ensure that we can continue to be there for families affected by cancer, across the Lanarkshire community.

“The 400 mile cycle challenge was not for the faint hearted however we had every faith that Martin and Roger would smash it.

“Maggie’s Lanarkshire and Inverness are overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the phenomenal £15,680 raised.”