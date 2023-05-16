A SCOTS cyclist is planning to cycle a mammoth 300 miles from Aberdeen to Newcastle in just two days to raise thousands of pounds for Maggie’s Centre facilities at both locations.

Michael Gordon is the commercial director at the UK’s leading vessel operator North Star, where he has worked for 12 years.

He is aiming to raise £5,000 with the company set to match his final total.

He will begin his 300-mile journey at North Star’s headquarters in Aberdeen on Monday the 5th of June and finish at the newly opened Dogger Bank O&M facility.

L-R: Michael Gordon and Richard Stewart. Michael will embark on the ride from Aberdeen to Newcastle on the 5th of June.

The money raised will be shared equally between the cancer support provider’s two centres.

Michael said: “A 300-mile solo cycle like this is new territory for me, however, it’s for a great cause and my family, friends and colleagues are 100% behind me.

“I am proud to demonstrate our focus on supporting the local communities where we operate, and I hope people will be generous with their donations.

“I’m looking forward to arriving in Port of Tyne as I complete the journey, which will be a test of my own mental strength and physical ability.”

Richard Stewart, the fundraising manager at Maggie’s Centre in Aberdeen said: “As a fundraiser it humbles me when supporters step out of their comfort zone and take on incredible sponsored challenges.

“Michael’s 300-mile solo cycle definitely falls into that category!”

Established in 1996, Maggie’s has 26 centres across the UK as well as three international bases in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Kálida Barcelona.

The Aberdeen centre has welcomed and supported more than 72,000 visits, delivered more than 5,000 one-to-one psychological sessions, and secured almost £9m from fundraisers.

Michael has set up a JustGiving page for donations which can be found here: https://bit.ly/3M5MJ7j