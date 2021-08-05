Cancer Patients to be provided with pre-treatment support in Scotland

A NEW scheme aiming to provide cancer patients with pre-treatment support is launching across Scotland

After the Scottish Government’s investment of £270,000, Prehabilitation, pre-treatment rehabilitation will be offered at all eight Maggie’s centres in Scotland.

Aid from the project will provide specific help and advice in many areas such as exercise, nutrition, and mental health to improve outcomes for those preparing for cancer treatment.

Humza Yousaf, Health Secretary said: “Prehabilitation enables people with cancer to physically and mentally prepare for treatment by adopting healthy behaviours with the ultimate aim of improving outcomes for them.

“With eight centres across Scotland, working with Maggie’s allows us to meet the needs of cancer patients close to home. We want to empower them to get the best possible results from their treatment, and improve their long-term health.

Prehabilitation is a flagship action in the Scottish Government’s Cancer Plan and should underpin the whole cancer pathway and be integral to the care of all people with a cancer diagnosis

A Cancer Prehabilitation Steering Group has been established to ensure lessons from the Maggie’s pilot and other approaches are shared across Scotland and inform future ways of working.

Dame Laura Lee, Maggie’s Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to be working with the Scottish Government to support people with new cancer diagnoses to understand the benefits of making changes before treatment begins.

Gentle exercise, eating well and emotional and psychological support are already aspects of Maggie’s core programme of support but this usually comes after the patient has started treatment.”