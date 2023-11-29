RSABI rolls out Thrive mental wellbeing app

CHARITY RSABI is set to roll out an award-winning, digital mental health care service to a wider audience in Scottish agriculture.

The rollout follows a 12-month pilot project with three young farmers clubs.

During the past year, RSABI, the charity which supports people in Scottish agriculture, has been working on the project with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) Wellbeing and Development Committee.

Members of Biggar, Aberfeldy and Bell Baxter clubs were offered free access to the service to aid mental health, in a first for UK agriculture.

RSABI’s new app offers free, confidential support 24/7

The app, available to almost four million users worldwide and NHS Digitally Compliant, includes access to a live in-app chat feature with qualified therapists available at the touch of a button.

It also offers a range of supportive content, including resources on mindfulness, relaxation techniques and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

For those who need further support, in-app therapy is available with qualified in-house therapists available between 8am and 8pm to chat confidentially about any worries or stressors.

The app won a top award at the inaugural Scottish Agricultural Awards in Glasgow.

Subject to availability, RSABI is now offering people working in Scottish agriculture free access to the app.

Chris McVey, RSABI Welfare Manager said: “The Thrive Wellbeing app is packed with a range of resources, and it is up to the user to decide which they want to use.

“The aim is to help increase resilience and help people deal with stress as well as offering help with other mental health-related issues.”

Elizabeth Lerpinière, Relationship Manager at Thrive, said she is delighted to be working with RSABI to take the use of the app in Scottish agriculture to a new level.

Elizabeth said: “We are absolutely delighted to be continuing our partnership with RSABI to provide support to the Scottish Agricultural community.

“Our service provides people with access to instant support for their mental health, including ongoing sessions of therapy for those who need it.

“This can be a lifeline for people who are unable to access other mental health support services due to their location, opening hours, or simply having to wait too long to get the help they need.”

RSABI offers emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture.

A free, confidential support service is available 24/7, including over Christmas and New Year.