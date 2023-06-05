Pet therapy brings paw-sitive benefits to Edinburgh care home

Four-legged friends provide companionship to elderly residents

AN Edinburgh home specialising in dementia care has launched a pet therapy programme to combat loneliness and improve general wellbeing.

A group of three different therapets and their handlers have been visiting Cramond Residence each on a monthly basis to provide companionship and encourage residents to be more active throughout the day.

Elaine Vallance, Lead Lifestyle Coordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “Our residents thoroughly enjoy therapets’ visits and we always know when they are in the building as residents all have a big smile on their faces.

“They all offer a calming presence when in the building, their visits always leave everyone in high spirits, excited for the next visit – the simple act of stroking a four-legged friend can slow down the heartbeat and reduce blood pressure.

“Pet therapy can provide a calming effect and help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation.

“Our visiting therapets are among the 500 registered therapets around Scotland, currently providing emotional support to elderly residents who cannot maintain the upkeep of a pet full-time.”

According to Alzheimer’s Society, caring for an animal can provide a sense of purpose and be a helpful stress relief source to individuals with dementia who may be struggling with depression.

The home understands the importance of interacting with animals and the benefits this has on emotional, physical and social wellbeing.

The furry friends visiting the home have proved major hits alongside the varied activities programme at Cramond Residence which includes day trips, gardening and arts and crafts, all designed to keep residents stimulated and engaged.

Launched in 2018, Cramond Residence offers uncompromising nurse-led care, as well as specialist services such as respite and dementia care. The care home currently has 74 residents spread across nine luxuriously-appointed homes.

Residential life is full of activities, freshly prepared meals and top-class facilities, ensuring that all residents enjoy a rich and satisfying life at the care home. The facilities provided include a cinema, functional exercise room, a games room and also a fine dining experience offering residents the opportunity to invite their family members in for a meal.

Each resident also receives a personal care plan from health care professionals which is continually assessed and revised, ensuring that residents have access to the best possible level of care.

Cramond Residence offers tours of their quality accommodation and facilities in the north of Edinburgh. The tour allows potential residents and their loved ones to see the residence for themselves, meet the team and discuss any additional requirements.

