SOCIAL media users have been left divided by a sibling duo’s effort at what appeared to be a milk-spilling prank in a British supermarket.

The pair from Hull, East Yorkshire were in a branch of Sainsbury’s yesterday when the “accident” occurred.

The two seemed to have hatched a plan which would see the younger brother run down an aisle and pretend to trip and spill milk everywhere – a move that left online viewers unconvinced.

The clip begins as the boy is filmed turning the corner into aisle 18 of the supermarket, containing cold meats and cheeses whilst carrying a large four-pint bottle of milk in both of his hands.

As the boy gets halfway up the aisle, he appears to slip and fall onto one of his knees, hurtling to the floor and taking the milk with him.

The milk explodes upon impact, soaking the floor and sprays the young lad who is left in a puddle of pasteurised mess.

A concerned shopper approaches the boy as he gets to his feet, saying: “Are you alright? Don’t worry about the milk as long as you’re alright, yeah.

Off-camera, his filming sister can be heard exclaiming: “Oh my God.”

The boy appears in genuine shock after his exploits, unsure what to do as the milk begins to seep down the aisle leaving his sister to embrace him.

She says: “You alright? Oh, I’ll clean up, oh my God.”

Kind-hearted shoppers begin to surround the boy with one appearing to get a tissue from her purse as another can be heard reassuringly joking: “Don’t cry over spilled milk as they say.”

The siblings stand next to the cold meat section as the staff get out a wet floor sign and the lad begins to wipe the remnants of the milk from his face.

The young boy fell and crushed the milk beneath him. Credit: @walleye33333/TikTok

His sister questions a member of staff wondering whether she can help with the clean-up asking: “Have you got a mop so we can help you clean?”

As the worker picks up the now empty bottle of milk, he says: “It’s alright.”

She offers some money for the issues caused but is rebuffed by the worker who adds: “You don’t have to.”

Whilst the workers disappear into the back of the store presumably to get cleaning equipment, the conversation ends with the sister saying: “Ok, thank you, I can’t believe this happened.”

The mischievous duo shared their video to social media yesterday with the caption: “Dropping the milk.”

The post received more than 45,000 likes with hundreds of comments from social media users who were split over the video with some finding the humour in it and others saying it’s disrespectful.

One said: “Spoilt and it shows.”

Another added: “I needed a laugh.”

A third replied: “Get him on a rugby team, bro scored a try.”

Another commented: “[It] looks like it’s on purpose that, genuinely not even funny considering that poor worker has to clear it up.”

A fifth responded: “No point crying over spilled milk mate.”