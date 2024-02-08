INDEPENDENT Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of a partner and a further four directors.

The move strengthens Anderson Strathern’s commercial property, corporate law, commercial litigation, tax & accountancy, and private client teams.

The three new hires bring with them expertise in sectors such as renewables, intellectual property, and hospitality.

With more than 35 years in the profession, Kevin McGlone joins Anderson Strathern as a partner.

Scots law firm Anderson Strathern is aiming for continued growth in 2024 following its new appointments and promotions

Kevin has extensive experience in buying and selling businesses across the UK for local and foreign investors and operators, specialising in the hotel, hospitality, and care sectors.

When not acting for buyers or sellers, he also acts for various funders and for clients in the buying and development of student accommodation sites.



Janice Napier is a dual-qualified legal director with over 20 years of experience in English and Scots property law, specialising in commercial property.

Janice advises on corporate cross-border property transactions, as well as assisting landowners and windfarm developers on small scale wind projects.

Stephen Clark joins as legal director and has more than 15 years of experience in commercial and corporate law.

He is a notary public and holds a masters in information technology and telecommunications law.

He advises on a broad range of issues, including M&A, joint ventures, restructuring, commercial contracts and corporate governance.

In addition to the appointments, there have been a series of promotions within the firm.



Scott Flannigan has been promoted to director following 13 years at Anderson Strathern and recently won The Legal 500’s Dispute Resolution Rising Star of the Year award.

Sophia Li also becomes a director after 15 years at the firm and is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

Fraser Geddes, chair at Anderson Strathern, said: “On the back of a successful 2023, and the relocation of our office in Edinburgh to Capital Square, we’re aiming for continued growth in 2024.

“We are proud of our commitment to promote from within, while continuing to attract some of the best talent in the industry,” he added.