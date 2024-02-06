International law firm appoints two senior lawyers in Scotland

INTERNATIONAL law firm CMS has announced the appointment of two senior level disputes specialists in Scotland.

Amy Cornelius and Lizzie Gray join the firm’s Disputes Resolution practice as Of Counsels Hto support its UK and international client base.

Amy has extensive experience as a commercial litigator working across all levels of the Scottish court system for local and international clients.

She joins from Burges Salmon where she further developed her skills working on a wide-range of cases including contractual disputes, property related litigation; insolvencies; and regulatory appeals across numerous key industry sectors.

In their new role, Amy and Lizzie will work closely with Edinburgh-based Disputes Resolution partners Colin Hutton and Graeme MacLeod.

Lizzie, who joins from London-based international firm RPC, is an England and Wales qualified litigator with experience supporting clients across numerous sectors in international or multi-jurisdictional commercial disputes.

Along with an extensive track record of managing overseas litigation proceedings, including cases within the US and the Middle East, Lizzie was also involved in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The new recruits’ skills and experience add further strength to the firm’s team of specialist, sector-focused lawyers.

Colin said: “The appointment of Amy and Lizzie brings further depth and experience to the Scottish Disputes Resolution team.

“Amy brings her extensive knowledge of the Scottish court system along with a formidable track record of supporting a wide range of both local and international clients.

“This makes her an ideal fit for CMS, especially at a time where we are seeing an increase in class-action cases being launched in Scottish courts.

“Lizzie brings further substance to the team through her experience as an English-qualified litigator.

“She brings immense international and multi-jurisdictional knowledge and skills developed while supporting the UK as well as global clients involved in commercial disputes.

“We are delighted to have them on board with the CMS Disputes Resolution team to support our growing client base and focus on strategically important disputes in Scotland, England and Wales.”