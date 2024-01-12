XL bully dogs to be banned under new Scottish law

SCOTLAND prepares for a new law on XL Bully dogs which will make it a criminal offence to own the breed without an exemption certificate.

The legislation will mirror what has been introduced by the UK Government in England and Wales, requiring existing owners to consider whether they wish to keep their dogs.

If they do, they will have to apply and pay a fee for an exemption permit.

The XL bully is the largest type of American bully dog. Photo by Sergio Arteaga on Unsplash

This will require owners to take steps for their pets such as muzzling when in public, being on a lead, taking out insurance, and neutering them.

In addition, it will be illegal to sell an XL Bully dog, abandon a dog, let it stray or give it away.

The new legislation is still subject to parliamentary approval with the Minister for Victims and Community Safety set to make a statement to Parliament next week.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “We recognise that the vast majority of dog owners are responsible animal lovers.

“However, now that we know the full implications for Scotland of the UK government’s measures, we are urgently bringing forward new safeguards on XL Bully dogs.

“It is essential Scotland is not adversely impacted because of any loopholes created as a consequence of the introduction of the UK Government’s policy in England and Wales.

“Recent reports of XL Bully dogs being moved to Scotland from south of the border are concerning and it’s important we do not become a dumping ground for the breed, leading to unacceptable risks to public safety and animal welfare.

“We will be working at pace to bring forward necessary regulations to mirror the system introduced in England and Wales as soon as possible.

“We will continue to engage with key stakeholders going forward and to offer practical support to help owners comply.”