Isle of Skye welcomes new immersive dining experience

SCOTLAND’S Isle of Skye will see its oldest distillery work with a local five-star restaurant to launch a new dining experience this spring.

The concept was created by Scott Davies, Head Chef of ‘The Three Chimneys’, and its general manager Krzysztof Dudkowski.

Talisker Distillery is the oldest working distillery on the Isle of Skye, set on the shores of Loch Harport in the village of Carbost.

Titled ‘The Three Chimneys at Talisker’, the new pop-up experience is hosted at the distillery’s newly designed waterfront space on the shores of Loch Harport in Skye.

Talisker was founded by the MacAskill brothers in 1830.

The experience invites guests to immerse themselves in the coastal landscape, through locally sourced food and drink and a shared passion for local produce and craftspeople.

Head Chef Scott Davies has created a unique tasting menu ‘The Journey’, inspired by Uisge Beatha – the Scottish Gaelic term for ‘Water of Life’.

Leigh Aitken, Talisker Brand Home Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome one of Scotland’s most famous restaurants, The Three Chimneys, to Talisker’s Pop-Up space.

“Working together with [them] means we can excite our visitors with something new and ensure that Skye remains a cherished haven for enthusiasts of fine food and whisky.”

Scott Davies, Head Chef at The Three Chimneys added: “I didn’t appreciate whisky until I visited the Isle of Skye many years ago.

“I was fortunate to have a private tour at the distillery and had the opportunity to sample the 35-year-old expression.

“Since that day I fell in love with the complexity coming from humble beginnings and capturing history in a glass.

“This partnership has allowed me to take inspiration from the creative process and ingredients in whisky distilling and maturation that is mirrored in the dishes.

“I feel the ethos of both the Three Chimneys and Talisker are routed in local produce and the communities that make the Isle of Skye.”

This new adventure follows the opening of the distillery’s new visitor experience as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland.