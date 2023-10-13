Scottish distillery wins Trade Business of the Year award

Friday, October 13, 2023
SCOTTISH family-run Lochlea Distillery has won International Trade Business of the Year at the Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Located in South Ayrshire, the independently-owned distillery is one of the very few farm-to-cask whisky distilleries in Scotland.

The annual Ayrshire Business Awards are established as the leading awards ceremony for Ayrshire businesses, this year taking place on October 6 at Ayr Racecourse.

Lochlea Distillery has a rich Scottish heritage and was once home to Robert Burns himself who worked and lived on the farm during his formative years, from 1777 to 1784.

Lochlea being presented with the award
Darren McCormick from Lochlea Distillery and Samantha McKechnie from Neogen (award category sponsor)

Having only launched their first whisky in January 2022, Lochlea’s whiskies are already stocked in over 150 retailers in the UK and in 20 export markets worldwide.

David Ferguson, Commercial Director at Lochlea Distillery commented: “We are over the moon to have won this prestigious award celebrating growing businesses in our region, especially given the calibre of our fellow Ayrshire finalists.

“We have a strong and expanding local customer base whose support has been key since we launched last year.

“On the export side, it means a lot to our team that Lochlea has been recognised for our achievements to date.

“We have exciting plans to continue moving into more international markets in future.”

