Scotland’s iconic heritage sites get ready to reopen their doors

SCOTTISH heritage sites are set to welcome visitors again, with over twenty reopening across the country throughout April and May.

The attractions incorporate some of Scotland’s most iconic sites, following a prioritised programme of works in the face of accelerating climate change.

In April, visitors will be able to enjoy attractions like Hermitage Castle, Cairnpapple Hill and Stanley Mills, where visitors can learn about the Industrial Revolution.

In May, visitors can walk around the impressive remains of Balvenie Castle and visit the reconstructed barracks at Corgarff Castle.

Sites are also opening on Scotland’s islands, including three in Orkney and Inchcolm Abbey on the Firth of Forth

Several sites will also re-open this spring following high-level masonry inspections.

Access restrictions were put in place at several sites last year as a safety precaution while new measures were introduced to manage the impact of climate change.

Craig Mearns, Director of Operations at Historic Environment Scotland, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors to so many of our historic sites this season, with the public being able to explore much-loved heritage attractions across the country.

“We hope as many people as possible explore Scotland’s world-famous historic environment this spring.

“From castles, palaces and abbeys to museums, brochs and towers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”