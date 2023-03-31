Irvine Welsh shares drug-fuelled 90s party memory in social media critique

SCOTS author Irvine Welsh shared a drug-fuelled 90s party memory amid a rant focusing on social media bickering.

The 64-year-old Trainspotting author highlighted in his tweet the almost familiar atmosphere of 90s raves, wherein most attendees greeted each other as friends – despite being strangers.

Pictured: Irvine Welsh. (C) Twitter

Thinking back 30 years ago, Welsh reminisced about being high on ecstasy and treating these strangers as “long lost” siblings as he partied.

He then compared it to the reality of today, which sees social media users in a seemingly constant barrage of debate and arguments.

He wrote in a tweet this morning: “When I was at raves off my tits on E in the 90’s, hugging strangers like they were long lost sisters and brothers, I never dreamt that several years down the line we’d be sniping at each other on social media over pish that nobody really gives much of a f*ck about.

“Progress!”

The tweet appears to allude to the recent announcement that Humza Yousaf is set to become the next First Minister of Scotland.

The news has brought a flurry of reactions as many celebrated whilst others were sorely disappointed with Yousaf – who will become Scotland’s first ethnic minority First Minister.

Welsh’s tweet received over 2,000 likes and dozens of comments from many users who were quick to applaud the novelist for his honesty.

Franz Ferdinand bass player Bob Hardy joked: “They should spike all tap water with low levels of MDMA, it’d sort everything out.”

Pictured: Welsh’s tweet. (C) Twitter

Paul Connelly shared a photo of the infamous Trainspotting scene of character Mark Renton exclaiming “It’s s***e being Scottish.”

He commented: “In the grand scheme of things, this turned out to be more of a prophecy than a specific snapshot in time.”

Billy McKirdy wrote: “The open doors of perception became the unclimbable wall of opinion, it was a special time to be, unlike now.”

Andrew McDonell commented: “Social media is such a successful tool of capitalism as it divides us into so many pieces.”

Irvine Welsh has penned an impressive 11 novels and four collections of short stories in his career – the first of which ended up becoming his most famous.

Trainspotting was published in 1993 and focused on a group of Edinburgh-based drug addicts, but went on to be adapted into the 1996 film of the same name, which grossed £48m at the box office.