BRITS have been left in stitches by the job description for astronauts shared on the Government’s official careers web page.

The mind-boggling job tells UK citizens of the logistics behind becoming an astronaut – albeit in as few words as possible.

The job was discovered yesterday by an anonymous social media user who shared the link with Brits who were left similarly tickled.

The description opts to offer potential applicants a simplification of what an astronaut does, merely reading: “Astronauts fly spacecraft and do experiments in space.”

Social media users were left bewildered at the bizarre listing.

The wage band for the job left some social-media users surprised as the job pays between £40,000- £80,000 depending on experience.

In perhaps the understatement of the century, the description also lets any budding Buzz Aldrins know that the job offers them the chance to “work weekends, evenings and away from home”.

Despite this, the role is listed as only offering working hours of between 39 to 41 hours per week equating to working anywhere between three and six days.

Government officials also included handy links for tips on what it takes to become an astronaut and what to expect in the job role.

Social media users were left pondering whether the job would be as good as the UK Government attempted to make it sound.

The role was posted to social media yesterday with the caption: “You could work away from home…”

The post received 200 likes with dozens of comments from social media users who were quick to joke about the bizarre features of the job specifications.

One said: “They can f**k off if they think I’m going to the International Space Station just to sit on [Microsoft] Teams calls with colleagues in Barnsley.”

Another added: “How is the salary not £100k minimum?”

A third joked: “Heard the commute is a b***h.”

Another replied: “This job drives me mad this will appeal to a lot of DWP staff because in space no one can here you scream, just saying.”