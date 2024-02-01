A SCOTS gran had a hilarious foul-mouthed reaction to her family surprising her whilst on a Spanish holiday.

Stephanie McGill and her family dropped in on their gran Anna’s apartment whilst on holiday in Tenerife, Canary Islands last week.

Despite being awoken from a nap by a surprise visit from her grandchildren, the Ayrshire gran had a cheeky response for them, joking she must have been “having a f***ing nightmare”.

The hilarious video begins with Stephanie and her family gently pushing open the door of the holiday apartment as they sneak inside.

A youngster leads the way as the family make a quiet dash towards a room at the end of the apartment and peer inside.

Family members creep into the bedroom, in which Anna is fast asleep and oblivious to the rude awakening she is about to receive.

Stephanie can be heard saying, “Hello” in a sing-song voice in an attempt to rouse the sleeping OAP, before calling: “Gran Anna.”

Others chime in as Anna is started awake, grunting after realising who she’s surrounded by, before hilariously pulling the duvet above her head and muttering: “Oh for God’s sake.”

The family surrounding her burst into laughter before Anna lowers the covers and grins, before Steph prompts: “Up you get.”

However, cheeky Anna then replies: “I’m having a f***ing nightmare.”

Pictured: Grandmother Anna. (C) @stephanie.mcgill89/TikTok.

The family are left howling by their gran’s quick wit, and laugh hysterically as she pulls herself out of bed, still half asleep.

Stephanie took to social media on Saturday to share the hilarious moment, writing: “Surprising your gran in Tenerife. ‘I’m having a f***ing nightmare.’”

The post received 14,900 likes and dozens of comments from users left tickled by the gran’s foul mouth.

One person wrote: “Absolutely love Scottish people. We’re the best.”

Another said: “I felt all sorry for her, then nana opened her mouth.”

A third commented: “Poor granny wanted a peaceful holiday.”

Another added: “She thought she was getting a week of peace away from the kids. Just kidding, we did it to my mum and dad last year as well and they were secretly buzzing to have the kids there.”

A fifth replied: ““Poor women went to get some peace and quiet away from you.”