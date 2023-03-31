A BRIDE’S dilemma has left social media users divided – as she revealed that her five-day hen do in Spain was disrupted after her sister-in-law brought her family along for the holiday.

Writing in to the Girls Overheard podcast yesterday, the anonymous woman claimed that the five-day trip to Spain was happening in May and had originally only involved four other women.

However, the bride-to-be then added that her maid of honour had got in touch last minute to inform her that one of the party – her own sister-in-law – was now coming, and would be bringing her family.

The sister-in-law’s reasoned that she couldn’t justify the expenses of a hen do in addition to a family holiday so decided to kill two birds with one stone, dividing her time between the party and her family.

The fuming bride’s message to the podcast was read out by podcast host Lauren Kerr, as her co-hosts Ash Reid and Eilidh Wells listened intently.

Lauren reads: “Due to get married in July. Hen weekend is booked for May and we’re making the most of it and going for a five-day trip to Spain with five of the girls.

“Everything was ready to go until I got a text from my maid of honour to tell me that they had a situation. One of the girls – my sister-in-law – has now changed her mind and decided to come after all.

“Only, she’s booked up her own room at the same hotel with her family.

“She said she couldn’t justify going abroad just for a hen [Do] so they’ve incorporated it into their family holiday and she’ll split her time between the hen party and the family.

“I can’t believe it. It kills the mood completely.

“They’re staying at our hotel and now I’ve got my nieces and nephews at our pool during the day where I’m meant to be drinking and partying with my friends, not to mention my fiance’s brother.

“It’s made me so angry but it’s too late to change anything.”

Podcast host Lauren appears to grimace as she finishes the spiel, with co-host Ash ranting: “No, that would annoy me. That would actually annoy me.”

Pictured: Lauren grimacing. (C) Girls Overheard

Eilidh chimes in, bewilderedly saying: “How are people so unaware?”

The clip, posted to social media yesterday with the joking caption: “Auntie Sandra, you coming in the pool?”

The video has received over 7,300 likes and more than 120 comments, but has left many users divided, with several supporting the bride whilst others believed the sister-in-law was justified.

One person simply wrote: “Adult-only hotel. Lesson learned girls.”

Another said: “The sister-in-law should’ve just went on a family vacation and not come to the bachelorette getaway.”

A third reasoned: “I don’t see what’s wrong with it. What, [are] you not wanting to see them?

“I take it the family will not be at the wedding.”

A fourth added: “I think she’s unaware and tried her best to do both but she should have pitched the idea first before booking.”

A fifth wrote: “Well, that’s that ruined.”