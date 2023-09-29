Walk Leader praised for getting community moving

A FIFE resident has been recognised for her role in doubling the size and frequency of the regions local evening walking groups.

Crowned by Scotland’s walking charity, Paths for All, Claire Henderson, Walk Leader of Bums Off Seats (The Right Step) project has been awarded Health Walk Volunteer of the year at the 2023 Volunteer Awards.

As a dedicated Walk Leader, Claire has been instrumental in leading Bums Off Seats Health Walks in the Fife area, forming an evening walking group in 2021.

In January 2023, Claire started a second evening walk with less than 10 attendees to offer the community a choice of days and areas and formed the ‘The Right Step’ community specifically for the evening Bums off Seats walking groups.

The evening group meets twice a week, with an average of 20 walkers attending each session. As well as regularly meeting for social outings, bringing together community members from all walks of life.

Bums off Seats facilitates 17 weekly walks across Fife and is focused not just on the health benefits of walking, but the social elements by promoting inclusive activity for walkers of all levels and abilities.

Commenting on the award win, Claire said: “I was taken aback when I found out I won the award, I’m just so delighted that our amazing walkers enjoy walking and chatting as much as the walk leaders do.

“I started walking with Bums Off Seats in 2021 which inspired me to do my Walk Leader training and to start the Tuesday evening walking group. I wanted to make sure that there were days suitable for everyone, making the Health Walks more accessible to all members of our community.

“I can’t believe I’ve only been walking with the group for two years, the friendships that have been formed and the people I’ve met have really made this experience so worthwhile. When we’re out on our walks, we’re chatting non-stop, for a number of our walkers, this might be their only social interaction of the week.

“We really do feel like a family, and we all support and encourage each other along the way. There’s never a dull moment when we are together! The group would not be as amazing as it is, without all the wonderful Walk Leaders than have joined me along the way. We now have six qualified leaders and a list of people that would like to become certified and help the community just like we do.”

The Right Step meet on Tuesday evenings in Inverkeithing, and on Thursday evenings in Dunfermline. The group is a branch of Bums Off Seats, a walking initiative facilitated by Fife Council, Active Fife, and Paths for All.

Darren Wyn Jones, Active Communities Team Manager at Fife Council, said: “Claire’s commitment and passion to get her local community active through the Bums Off Seats project is fully deserving of this achievement and recognition. Claire is a beacon for the project across the Kingdom.

It is also recognition of the hard work of the Active Communities team and project lead, Lauren Stoddart, and the communities who are joining Claire, and all our other wonderful volunteers, in taking a step towards living an active and healthy life.”



Claire was celebrated at Paths for All’s 14th annual awards ceremony at the Scottish Parliament on 27 September 2023.

Hosted by the BBC Scotland’s Fiona Stalker, with awards presented by sponsoring MSP Nicola Sturgeon,?the event recognised 10 groups and individuals throughout Scotland who have gone the extra mile to keep their communities active.?

Maree Todd, Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport “Supporting people in Scotland to walk and wheel is a key part of our vision of a country where more people are more active, more often.

“A huge number of highly motivated and skilled people are helping us deliver this vision, especially the passionate volunteers who do so much to help others overcome challenges to participation and facilitate activities across the country.

“They really are inspirational, the recognition from Paths for All in these Awards is very well deserved.”

Kevin Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer at Paths for All, said: “Every year I am blown away at the number of incredible groups and volunteers out there determined to make a difference. The work carried out by volunteers is directly improving the nation’s physical, mental and social health, reducing social isolation and loneliness and helping people make more environmentally friendly lifestyle choices.

“It’s been fantastic hosting the awards at the Scottish Parliament again this year, I always enjoy getting to socialise with our amazing volunteers and hear first-hand about the invaluable contributions they have been making.

“Thank you to everyone for their efforts and ongoing dedication.”

Paths for All works with the Scottish Government and 30 partners to support and deliver national policies, such as the National Walking Strategy and other ‘active travel’ initiative to improve the mental, social and physical health of the country.

The charity awards thousands of pounds worth of grants to worthwhile projects that improve health, promote walking and improve environments for people to be active in – making for a happier, healthier, greener Scotland.

To find out more about The Right Step, join the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/707085024095428

To find out more about Bums Off Seats, visit: https://active.fife.scot/activities/activity-pages/fitness-and-wellbeing/walking

A full list of Volunteer Award winners 2023 can be found on Paths for All’s website: http://www.pathsforall.org.uk/volunteerawards