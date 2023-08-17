A DISAPPOINTED tourist has left a scathing one-star review following his visit to the “frightening” Scottish parliament building.

The tourist, who is simply named as Gareth G, detailed of how he visited the Scottish capital on Friday but was met with a building that fell short of his expectations.

Pictured: The Scottish Parliament building. (C) Google Maps.

The tourist from Leeds, West Yorkshire detailed in his review that he had been visiting with a partner, but was so displeased with the building’s unique design that it should be “flattened”.

The building – famously designed by Spanish architect Enric Miralles and completed in 2004 – was intended to represent Scottish culture, but Gareth believed it compared more to a “waste tip”.

The full review, posted to Tripadvisor, reads: “Frightening. Flatten it and return to the drawing board.

“This has got to be the mother of all construction eyesores! It is supposed to represent the relationship between the Scottish people and their land.

“Did the architect research any further than the local waste tip?”

Despite Gareth’s disappointing visit, the Scottish Parliament receives approximately five million visitors per year since its opening in 2004.

Pictured: The review. (C) TripAdvisor.

The branch-shaped details, designed by architect Miralles, was created with the intention of mirroring the Scottish landscape.

In addition to this, the design was set to encompass the founding principle of the Scottish Parliament: openness.

Opened by Her Majesty The Queen in 2004, the design consists of various materials such as steel oak and granite, and is thought to be one of the “most innovative” designs in Britain.

It is also said to have drawn inspiration from Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s artworks.

The Scottish Parliament describe the building as “echo[ing] the founding principles of the Scottish Parliament itself: openness, accessibility, sharing power, equal opportunity.”