A SCOTS athlete has been slammed after launching a foul-mouthed rant at a former client following allegations that he sent her vile messages.

Sean Campsie represented Scotland in the Commonwealth Games in Australia back in 2018, but has since become a fitness coach, running his own online coaching classes.

The former swimmer was yesterday slammed for horrific messages he allegedly sent to a former client, calling her “obese” and threatening to “bash [her] skull in”.

Following images of these messages circulating online, the 29-year-old opted to record a video message this morning in an attempt to explain his actions, before launching into a disgusting tirade.

Video begins with Campsie addressing the camera topless wearing a pair of sunglasses saying: “I’ve got so many f***ing messages out of the blue.

“Some psychotic ex f***ing client turned everyone against me for some reason, it’s like something you do in f***ing high school.

“It’s so f***ing tragic, unbelievable like honestly mate, Jesus Christ you’d honestly think I’d f***ing murdered somebody or something.

“There was literally a client that breached the contract, was telling me how to do my job and how to run my own business and I put her in her f***ing place and told her she’s a f***ing mess.”

The ex-swimmer then appears to feel he has been wronged as people threatened to come and deal with him.

However, Campsie seems unbothered as he addresses the alleged threats with a putdown, saying: “I’ve got messages from a guy that’s built like the side of a f***ing fiver like you’re going to do anything.

“It’s like mate, I’ll fing literally fold you in f***ing half you f***ing r***rd, like f***ing shut up.”

The businessman then turns to the financial side of his life, explaining how he’s making nearly £10,000 per month with his online coaching.

He claims that business won’t suffer due to the allegations and continues to explain why, saying: “You’re always going to get people who are f***ing not happy – or in this case psychotic.

“I run a f***ing online business, I market through Instagram, there’s one billion people on Instagram right.

“See just 50 clients is £10,000 per month, I’m on 42 clients – nearly ten grand a f***ing month.

“You honestly think like what you say is going to affect my f***ing business?”

The former Team Scotland athlete unleashed a volley of verbal abuse. Credit: Instagram

Showing no remorse for previous comments, Sean Campsie doubles down and begins insulting those he allegedly threatened.

He says: “That’s why they live in the f***ing scheme, they’re r****ds, they don’t understand, they don’t have the mental capacity to understand that what you’re doing is completely irrelevant and makes no sense whatsoever.

“Apart from every c**t in the scheme thinking I’m a f***ing whatever she was saying.

“That’s why we’re up here and they’re f**ing down there like honest to God.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the video after it was posted earlier today.

One said: “How to ruin a six-figure business in two minutes.”

Another added: “F**k me, he’s doubling down.”

A third replied: “Wee man syndrome, talking about the scheme as if schemes aren’t full of good people.

“He’s also calling people r***rds – highly unprofessional and anyone who is giving this boy their hard-earned money should think twice.”

Sean Campsie has been approached for comment.