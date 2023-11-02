A HILARIOUS video shows the moment that a footy steward is sent flying after a West Ham fan bus accidentally drove into a car park fence ahead of their Europa League clash in Greece.

The Hammers suffered a 2-1 loss to Olympiacos in the Europa League last night, meaning that their 18-game winning streak in Europe finally came to an end.

Irons fan Anthony Hufton and his pals got a chuckle prior to kick-off however, after their transport’s unfortunate run-in with a steward whilst arriving at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

The video begins with Anthony, from Gravesend, Kent, and a busload of other West Ham fans on board the coach, which pulls into a parking area outside the stadium.

Filming out the window, the stadium is visible in the background as the coach pulls past one official and into the entrance – which is flanked by a flimsy metal fence.

Upon entering, the bus appears to accidentally catch the side of the fence, which another steward was leaning on.

Unaware of this, the driver carries on, dragging the fence with the bus and hitting the steward on the back, hilariously sending him flying.

The steward is flung several yards back and is left sprawled on the car park ground as the West Ham fans poke fun from the bus window, with one jokingly saying: “Poor touch.”

Another member of staff approaches to check on the steward as he dusts himself down, but the latter is thankfully left without injury.

Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. Credits: Google Maps.

Anthony shared the clip to social media yesterday where it received over 550 likes and dozens of comments from fans quick to crack jokes.

One user wrote: “Worse dive than Paul Alcock.”

Another commented: “Even the coach is massive.”

A third replied: “That’s at least a booking!”

Another joked: “Penalty to Liverpool.”

Speaking today Anthony said: “The bus was provided by the Greek authorities, so the driver was Greek himself.

“I was just filming our arrival at the stadium and managed to catch that, but luckily he got back up and was fine.”

West Ham currently remain at the top of their Europa League table despite last night’s defeat and will face the Greek side again, this time on home turf at the London stadium, on 9 November.