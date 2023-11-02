A SCOTS whisky company has unveiled a new sponsorship with Livingston FC, a deal that sees the brand named on the back of the club’s shirts.

Label 5 is a whisky produced at Glen Turner’s Starlaw Distillery, just a few miles from Livingston Football Club’s grounds.

The initial deal will run for the remainder of the 2023 / 24 season, with a view to extending the partnership into the future.

Label 5 Scotch Whisky will appear on the back of the club’s men’s first-team shirts

It will also encompass trackside advertising and a presence behind the bar for match day drinks and hospitality at the club’s grounds.

Jamie Stewart, UK Commercial Director says that the Glen Turner business is excited to be embarking on this new partnership.

He commented: “Starlaw Distillery is just at the other end of the Almond Valley to Livingston FC’s stadium, and for many of our staff and their friends and family, this is their home team.

“We ship Label 5 out to markets all over the world and there’s a huge amount of pride in the place where it’s made and the people who make it here at the site.

So supporting our local community and the causes our staff care about is important – and it’s why we couldn’t be happier to announce this new partnership. Thanks to everyone for the warm welcome we’ve received so far.

We can’t wait to introduce our whisky and enjoy a few drams with Livingston fans in the months ahead.”

Chief Executive Dave Black said: “I’m delighted to welcome Label 5 Scotch Whisky on board as our new lower, rear of shirt sponsor for the 2023/24 season.

“It’s great to have another local business partner with the club, and a huge thank you goes to all at Glen Turner and Label 5 for taking this from an initial email, right through to now having the Label 5 logo proudly on display on our kit and around the stadium.

“I look forward to working with them over the course of the season and to further strengthening the partnership in the future.”