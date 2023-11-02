Manchester courier company expands into Scotland

MANCHESTER-BASED courier company, Speed Couriers, is expanding into Scotland with its purchase of Caledonian Couriers of Glasgow, in a private deal for an undisclosed sum.

The Manchester courier company is the largest independent same-day and medical courier company in the North West of the UK.

Speed Couriers also operates in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

Caledonian Couriers was the designated courier for the last James Bond film, No Time To Die, taking the film from each day’s shoot to the production studio

The company specialises in urgent same day transport for the medical sector across the UK, providing a secure distribution channel for NHS Trusts, GP surgeries and private pathology services.

They also deliver non-medical supplies, from internal mail and small packages up to large non-haulage items.

Director Carl Truscott explained why the company bought Caledonian Couriers, saying: “Our owner Shaun Merrick has known Carole for over 30 years and as Carole felt it was time to retire, she approached Shaun to see if he was interested in buying her company.

“He was. While we had not been actively looking in Scotland, we do have a significant amount of work there, so it made perfect sense to buy Caledonian Couriers. It was the ideal fit.

“Carole was very keen to ensure her staff weren’t affected by the deal and we were able to give her that assurance.

“Carole has run a business through recessions, financial crises and a pandemic, which is a real testament to her and her team. We all wish her a very long and enjoyable retirement.”

Carole Henderson commented: “I couldn’t have passed my company on to a better company than Speed Couriers.

“I have complete confidence and trust in Speed Couriers and in Shaun, Carl and their team.

“I know the company that I founded and nurtured is now in the safest of hands.”

Caledonian Courier Company has been running operations across Scotland since 1994, shipping thousands of packages to their destination every week.

With hundreds of clients across the business spectrum, from SMEs to blue chip companies, the company has developed its services over the years.