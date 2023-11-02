A SCOTS chef has been selected to join 14 others from the UK to embark on the prestigious Forward with Marcus Wareing programme.

David Bell, Levy UK + Ireland’s Regional Executive Chef in Scotland, is part of the programme’s third cohort of participants.

With decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Bell works with Levy, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK & Ireland.

David Bell works at Compass Scotland’s venues across the country, including the SEC, EICC, and Ibrox Stadium.

Run in partnership with Compass Group UK & Ireland, Forward with Marcus Wareing is an programme which runs alongside a Level 4 Senior Culinary Chef or Level 5 Operations Departmental Manager apprenticeship standard.

It is delivered in partnership with national hospitality training provider, HIT Training.

The apprenticeship equips chefs with exceptional culinary skills and delivers practical experiences to the group.

Originally launching in August 2021, the first Forward with Marcus Wareing cohort have now achieved their Senior Culinary Level 4 Apprenticeship – all have achieved a distinction grade.

While cohort 2 are mid-way on their journey – having been mentored by cohort 1, they will now become mentors for the newest participants.

Following a review of the manifesto, Compass has decided to add new content to the programme to reflect key business and industry developments.

One new focus will be using culinary skills to adapt to the changing landscape of technology use within the business.

To continue to grow culinary talent in line with Compass’ Climate Net Zero ambitions, Chefs on this programme will now have direct access to leaders who are advising the business.

Some of the sessions will take place at regenerative farming projects, learning about agroforestry systems and cooking outdoors with sustainable British ingredients.

Chefs will be committed to working with community groups, passing on culinary skills and knowledge to deliver social value.

David Bell said: “Being part of the Forward with Marcus Wareing programme is an incredible opportunity that I’m grasping with both hands.

“It will be an honour to work alongside other talented chefs across the Compass business and take my career to another level.

“I’m really looking forward to starting later this month to sharpen my cooking skills, expand my knowledge and be part of a programme with sustainability truly at its heart.”

Marcus Wareing said: “The last two years have been a great experience and I am so pleased to see our committed participants development.

“This industry never stands still, so it is good to see the programme continually updated, so that it remains forward thinking.

“Congratulations to our newest cohort, I am looking forward to working with them all.”

Jonathon Foot, Head of Apprenticeships and Early Careers, Compass Group UK & Ireland, said: “We have continued to build on the programme with sustainability, technology and of course culinary trends at its heart.

“I love to see the confidence and skill of each person grow and that’s why it is particularly important to emphasise mentoring, from Marcus and Compass chefs, but also previous and current participants who are passing on their knowledge.

“A big congratulations goes to David, the only chef from Scotland to be selected – we wish him the best of luck with the programme.”