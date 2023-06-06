SCOTLAND’S food and drink industry is set to be showcased to a band of prestigious chefs in order to raise awareness of the country’s produce and its role in French markets.

Six French chefs, some of whom have gained Michelin Stars, will visit producers across Scotland as part of a four-day visit beginning today.

Scottish products including meat, seafood, spirits, dairy, red fruits, seaweed and more have been selected to highlight the provenance and quality of the country’s food and drink sector.

Engagements will include tours of the Macallan Estate Distillery in Aberlour and the site of Salmon producer Bakkafrost’s site in Ardoyne, as well as seaweed foraging in Fife with local company East Neuk Seaweed.

The trip has been organised by Scottish Development International (SDI), and supported by the Scottish Government’s office in Paris and organisations across the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership.

Harriet Bernot, SDI Food & Drink Specialist based in France, said: “At a time when French consumers are increasingly interested in how their food is produced, this trip will allow the chefs to see first-hand the commitment our producers have to sustainability and why Scotland’s produce is rightly renowned for its quality and provenance.”

Scottish salmon was the first fish product to be awarded the prestigious Label Rouge quality mark in France, while langoustines caught off the coast of Scotland are exported daily to France.

France is also Scotland’s top international export destination country outside of the United States, with an estimated £2.9bn of exports in 2019.

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food from Scotland Food & Drink, said “Inward trade events such as these can be one of the most effective ways to build cross-border connections.

“The events organised throughout the week shine a light on multiple region’s most loved produce, our innovative and sustainable approaches and the world-leading quality of Scotland’s food and drink.”

Food and drink remains one of the largest and most important industry sectors in Scotland, with global exports of Scottish food and drink valued at £8bn in 2022.