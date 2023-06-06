A GROUP of four beehives are now calling one of Edinburgh’s poshest luxury shopping areas home.

Beehives from Kinross-based honey business, Webster Honey, are now situated on the roof of The Management Suite in Multrees Walk.

The four beehives contain a total of 250,000 honeybees who are sharing their new home with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Swarovski and Burberry.

Webster Honey is aiming to build on its relationship with Scottish shopping centres and retail hubs, with other beehives at Cameron Toll in Edinburgh, and Clyde Shopping Centre in Clydebank among others.

The bees can fly up to three miles, and are now in easy reach of Princes Street Gardens, Holyrood Park, Inverleith Park and The Meadows.

Webster Honey beekeeper Meik Molitor said: “We are delighted to make prestigious Multrees Walk our latest client, and thank them for their generous sponsorship of four hives.

“It’s a misconception that bees only do well in rural areas, as an urban environment with green spaces, just like the Capital, is just as good for them.”

Meik finished by saying that Webster Honey had been making the move to more and more urban locations over the past few years.

“In an urban setting we have found that there are also many applications for our hives. Clyde Shopping Centre staged an exhibition for customers so that they could learn more about bees and why they are so important to the ecosystem,

“It also fitted with their aims to become more an eco friendly business and achieve specific green objectives.”

Commenting from Multrees Walk, Leigh Aitchison, Centre Manager said: “We are delighted to welcome our 250,000 bees to Multrees Walk and are excited to be able to provide a safe habitat for them on one of our rooftop areas and to allow them to thrive in the city centre.”