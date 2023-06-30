Luxury car brand Genesis set to open first Scottish studio

PREMIUM car brand Genesis is set to open its first Scottish studio at Multrees Walk in Edinburgh next week, creating 12 new jobs.

The studio is 4,300 square feet and situated across three units over two floors, alongside exclusive retailers such as Louis Vuitton, Harvey Nichols, Canada Goose, and Burberry.

The new studio, which will open on July 10, is inspired by Korean architecture and minimalist interior design, and will feature the electric GV70 SUV.

The Korean brand launched in the UK in 2021.

Multrees Walk is a luxury shopping destination situated off the east side of St. Andrew Square which opened in 2002 with the launch of Harvey Nichols, its only Scottish store.

Leigh Aitchison, Centre Manager at Multrees Walk, said: “We are delighted to welcome Genesis to Multrees Walk which will enhance the existing offering of luxury brands.

“[We] look forward to the opening of the impressively designed studio on the 10th of July.”

Andrew Pilkington, Managing Director at Genesis Motors UK, said: “This is our first Studio opening outside of London and just goes to demonstrate the importance of the Scottish market to the Genesis brand.

“While we initially launched in London and the south-east of England, some of our first sales in the UK were in Scotland.

“We are looking forward to welcoming new guests to the brand, demonstrating our unique hospitality focus on Multrees Walk, as well as seeing more Genesis cars on the road in Scotland.”