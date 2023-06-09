EDINBURGH Napier University (ENU) will host a series of events this month centred around the growth of electric vehicles and electromobility.

The Electric Avenues campaign will include a series of immersive workshops for young people, a publicly available escape room experience and an electric vehicles conference.

The conference will see ENU’s Merchiston campus host experts from Europe, the USA and Australia discussing a wide range of themes affecting the industry.

Around 100 research papers regarding electric vehicles will be presented by experts from all around the globe.

Dr Stathis Tingas, Lecturer at Edinburgh Napier University’s School of Computing, Engineering & the Built Environment said:

“I am thrilled to spearhead the Electric Avenues campaign and believe that it will have a significant impact on raising awareness about electromobility, its importance in the fight against climate change, and the exciting career opportunities it provides.

“This presents an excellent opportunity to showcase Edinburgh Napier University’s innovative and dynamic environment.

“It will also support the development of skills and knowledge required to contribute to a sustainable and low-carbon future.”

The academic conference on electromobility will take place on 21-23 June 2023, featuring six invited speakers, all prominent scientists from universities across the world.

The conference is organised by the University’s Transport Research Institute, with active support from a prestigious program committee of 20 international scientists.

ENU will host two workshops aimed at raising awareness of electromobility in the fight against climate change and inspiring pupils to follow a career in the sector.

The first, aimed at S3 and S4 pupils, will be held at the Merchiston campus on 13-15 June and will use educational experiences designed by Dr Stathis Tingas and Padlox Games.

Additionally, on 14-15 June S5 and S6 pupils will have the opportunity to participate in experiments and simulations with electric vehicles and their components.

These activities will be organised in collaboration with Edinburgh College at the Sighthill campus.

An activity for the general public, ‘Escape the Volt’ is an escape room game which is free of charge and requires teams of four to six players.

Each team will enter a fully immersive experience, requiring teamwork to solve puzzles around electromobility.