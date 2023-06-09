Scots brothers go to Ukraine to support children traumatised by war

TWO Scots brothers will be heading to Ukraine next week to support children traumatised by the war.

David and Duncan Hamilton will drive a specialist vehicle that will offer much needed support, including counselling and music therapy.

The pair are also seeking to raise at least £20,000 to assist with the costs and to support orphanages and shelters with much needed supplies.

They are over halfway to meeting this target but are looking for a final push from the Scottish public to reach this ambitious goal.

David and Duncan will travel to Ukraine on Monday June 12.

David, who is on his fourth mission to the country, is a volunteer with Edinburgh Direct Aid having recently retired from policing and his role as Chair of the Scottish Police Federation.

Duncan is a member of the Faculty of Advocates, King’s Counsel and a Part Time Sheriff. He has previous experience working in areas such as Georgia and Kosovo.

Thousands of children are ‘internally displaced’ in Ukraine and many are traumatised by what they have experienced.

This vehicle was donated to Edinburgh Direct Aid but has required upgrade work to ensure it is passed to the Ukrainian partner charity Small Wins in a suitable condition.

It will provide a consulting space in which trauma therapy can most effectively be delivered, and has also been fitted out for disabled access.

The mobile aspect is critical as it allows help to be delivered where it is most urgently needed.

The costs of getting the vehicle to Ukraine and to deliver a range of essential goods is significant.

They asking for financial support to ensure that the costs of making this resource available can be met and that Ukrainian children get the support they need.

The vehicle will be operating in areas where flood evacuees from Kherson have been taken.

Duncan said: “I am very much looking forward to working with EDA in their outstanding efforts to provide assistance to the people of Ukraine.

“We really hope this kind of practical help, working with a local Ukrainian charity, can make a difference.

“The fact David and I can do it together makes it even more special because it allows me to share for the first time what has been a passion of his for over 30 years.”

David added: “There is something special about doing a trip like this with your brother and I’m very proud that he’s been so keen to come along.

“Ukrainians have a strong belief in family and I’m sure they will appreciate this connection.

“We still have more money to raise though so if you can assist, please do so.”