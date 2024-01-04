Brit exposes London bus claiming to be “100% electric” actually requires diesel

A BRIT has exposed that a London bus claiming to be “100% electric” actually requires diesel as well.

The anonymous bloke filmed his bus in the capital city, which appeared to boast of being completely green.

However, conducting an investigation of his own, the curious Brit discovered that the public transport actually utilises diesel.

Video shows the man standing at the roadside beside the bus, as audio of children’s rhyme Liar, Liar Pants on Fire plays in the background.

The destination sign on the front of the vehicle reads “100% electric” – but the man decides to test this claim.

He pans along the side of the bus, past an advertisement for London’s buses and a slogan boasting of the vehicle’s electric capabilities making for cleaner air in the capital city.

The man then comes to fuel flap on the side of the bus, which he pries open to reveal that behind the door lies the labelled fuel cap for a diesel tank – beyond which can be heard the rumbling of what is presumably a diesel motor.

The man then opens a second panel along from the first to finally reveal the charging port for the so-called “100% electric” bus.

It appears though, that the diesel being used by the bus is needed to power a diesel heater for passengers inside the vehicle and isn’t actually required for the bus to run.

The man posted the video to social media with the caption: “Um my bus is not telling the truth.”

It has since received hundreds of likes and tens of comments from social media users shocked by the revelation.

One user said: “If you listen you can hear a diesel engine.”

Another added: “Definitely sounds like a diesel heater running which makes sense. The bus is electrically powered though.”

A third replied: “100% electric lights.”

In response to a question about the diesel systems in electric buses, London Mayor Sadiq Kahn said: “The first generation of BYD electric buses use a small diesel heater to provide passenger comfort during cold spells.

“Transport for London is trialling alternative technologies, such as infra-red heating systems, that require less electric power from the battery as a potential replacement.”