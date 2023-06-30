SCOTTISH rock band Simple Minds and whisky company The Macallan have collaborated on a single Solstice Kiss, set to be released today.

The love song plays a starring role in The Macallan’s short film The Spirit of 1926, which was released last year to celebrate Janet Harbinson.

Janet is a remarkable figure in The Macallan’s history who crafted the most valuable bottle of wine or spirit ever sold at auction, The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926.

Solstice Kiss was composed by Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill, and Ged Grimes. It is taken from Simple Minds’ latest studio album, Direction Of The Heart.

Solstice Kiss features Celtic textures underpinning its widescreen melodrama and Sarah Brown’s vocals

This is the fourth and final single to be released from the acclaimed album that reached number 4 in the official album charts.

It is the first single to be released in its own right by an artist following a collaboration with The Macallan, which has previously partnered with Nicola Benedetti and Mogwai to write and perform dedicated compositions.

The Macallan also partnered with Simple Minds in the making of the official video for Solstice Kiss.

Also released today, the video includes clips of Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill visiting The Macallan Estate in Speyside as they explored Nettie’s inspirational, real-life story.

Nettie was the daughter of Roderick Kemp, who bought The Macallan in 1892.

In 1918, just months before the end of the First World War, her husband Alexander, who had been running the distillery at the time, passed away.

Rather than sell the business, Nettie assumed control of the distillery as it was the best way to secure The Macallan for its employees and the local community.

Through her passion and care for those around her and her dedication to craftsmanship, she kept the business afloat and helped to rebuild the local area.

She was also responsible for distilling The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926, which achieved legendary status after it fetched £1.5m at Sotheby’s in 2019.

Several years on, it continues to be the world’s most valuable bottle of wine or spirit ever sold at auction.

Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan and a producer of The Spirit of 1926, said:

“We approached Simple Minds because the story behind The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926 is unique to Scotland, so it was important to us to work with a Scottish band for the soundtrack.

“Solstice Kiss has a beautiful dramatic quality that we felt conveyed Janet’s love for her husband and also her determination to continue what they had built together at The Macallan.

Jim Kerr said: “Occasionally a song emerges where you try to evoke both the spirit of the times and the surrounding landscape that brought it into being.

“Solstice Kiss is one of those songs.”