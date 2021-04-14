ARDBEG distillery located on the south coast of the isle of Islay is all set to host its first ever fully online Ardbeg Day.

Held annually on the final Saturday of Islay’s Festival of Music and Malt (Fèis Ìle), Ardbeg Day celebrates everything to do with Ardbeg Whisky.

The distillery will invite whisky lovers from all over the world to join them on their website and social media to try a new limited edition whisky online to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ardbeg Scorch has been matured in ex-bourbon American oak casks and will be available to buy from Ardbeg Embassies, whisky specialists, online retailers and from the Distillery Visitor Centre from 25 May 2021.

Colin Gordon, Ardbeg’s Distillery Manager, said, “It’s a shame we Ardbeggians can’t enjoy it together in person, but the online event is shaping up to be tremendous fun. With a whole virtual world to explore, including fantasy inns, campfire tales, medieval feasts and live tastings, there’s plenty for people to be excited about this year.”

Ardbeg is the world’s most highly awarded smoky single malt whisky winning more than 50 gold and double gold medals in key whisky competitions since 2008.