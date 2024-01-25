True meaning of bus-ker: Edinburgh man delights passengers on 35 bus with musical interlude

THIS is the moment a passenger aboard an Edinburgh bus breaks into a song to entertain their fellow travellers.

The man was captured enjoying his journey whilst strumming his guitar and playing riffs from certain songs including Queen’s ‘A Crazy Little Thing called Love’.

A fellow passenger on the number 35 bus to Heriot Watt filmed the man yesterday whilst the elderly man interacted with the camera and one other passenger.

Dressed in a pair of faded blue jeans, a black jacket and grey woollen hat the bus busker begins strumming his guitar.

The man sings his hilarious first lyric saying: “I’ve got as out there that will lead me astray.”

The elderly musician continues to twiddle his fingers slapping the musical instrument to keep a steady rhythm.

The man dips his head to his guitar for a moment listening to his guitar before lifting it again with a beaming smile and hopping straight into his second verse.

He belts: “I like the bus.”

The man then takes an opportunity to get other passengers involved in the sing song, saying: “Well I’m already here.”

A passenger ad libs: “Yea.”

The bus busker continues on inaudibly singing another line as the passengers look on at his hilarious rolling concert.

The busker continues: “I’m no in a hurry and there goes my baby.”

During an instrumental pause the busker exclaims: “Give ya (sic) both ten pence.”

That leaves his audience in stitches of laughter for the musical funnyman who keeps the steady beat during his song as he heads into a final verse.

He sings: “I flew to Budapest.”

The footage was posted to social media with the caption: “Legend says he’s still on that bus.”

The post recieved 1,700 likes and tens of comments from users finding the man’s song hilarious and praising him.

One user said: “Why was the song actually good tho?”

Another added: “The Edin experience.”

A third said: “Oh no not the red seats and the manky rubbish covered floors lol but honestly the songs good.”

And a fourth added: “Get him to the 37 right now.”