AN EDINBURGH-BASED business is aiming to have the must-have Christmas gift of 2023 following a rousing success last year.

Voxblock, the screen-free and wifi-free audiobook, was founded by Rebecca Lundgren and Tom Williams in 2022, and is hoping to shake the market up this Christmas.

The business, which saw sales increase by a massive 477% last festive period, has recently hired two new people to expand in preparation for Christmas 2023.

Since last Christmas, they have experienced a consistent growth in monthly sales, resulting in a trebling of sales since the start of the year.

The screen-free audiobook encourages engagement in literature for children with no distractions.

Voxblock recently hired a new Marketing and Operations Manager, Helen Singleton, who brings over ten years experience scaling startups.

Niamh Paterson, an English Literature graduate with a publishing background garnered from work experience at Penguin Random House, has also joined the team to head up Customer Satisfaction and further accelerate growth.

Voxblock is aiming to pioneer a new wave of audiobooks designed to entertain children whilst simultaneously promoting learning and advancing literacy skills.

Voxblock boasts of being not only screen-free but is also wifi, download and set up free – making it easy for children to listen independently with no grown ups needed.

Designed for children between 3-12 years old the Voxblock player is supported by an expanding library of over 150 stories.

The range includes classics such as Paddington and Alice in Wonderland to contemporary authors including Malorie Blackman and MG Leonard.

Co-founder Rebecca Lungren said: “We’re delighted that Voxblock has received hugely positive feedback from both parents and children, which has allowed us to grow our team.

“Helen and Niamh bring with them both experience and enthusiasm. We’re looking forward to this next stage of growth, and what I’m sure will be a very exciting Christmas.”

The global audiobook market is a fast growing sector and the overall market is predicted to grow by over 24% annually with the fastest growth being reported in the children’s segment.

Presently the UK accounts for 10% of the global audiobook market and is in its seventh year of consecutive growth.

Parents are swarming towards audiobooks, with research from The Literacy Trust showing that audiobooks help improve literacy skills, engage reluctant readers and support wellbeing.

Voxblock was launched in August 2022, when Tom and Rebecca wanted to encourage their own daughters to read in a distraction-free zone.

It has since been named the Best Kids Audio Player for Ease of Use by both The Independent and The Evening Standard.

They hold a five star certification from The Good Play Guide and are shortlisted as The Best Travel Product by the Junior Design Awards, as it is lightweight and portable.

The audiobook set is designed and assembled in Scotland, with a focus on sustainability made from 97% recyclable material and plastic free packaging.